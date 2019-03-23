Senior dog gets 'seeing-eye puppy' after losing eyesight

Best friends fur-ever! Two golden retrievers in North Carolina have taken social media by storm for their uniquely pawesome bond.

Earlier this year, Chelsea and Adam Stipe adopted Maverick, a 4-month-old pup, to provide companionship and support for their blind 11-year-old dog, Charlie, who lost his eyesight to glaucoma and, eventually, a double enucleation, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Welcoming Maverick into their home on New Year’s Day 2019, the Stipes say that the elder canine was initially skeptical of the rambunctious junior, though he has since warmed up to accept his very own "seeing-eye puppy” as part of the family.

“They’re both pretty crazy and special. They’re definitely our entertainment,” Chelsea told NBC.

The owner detailed that that Maverick soon realized that Charlie faced challenges he did not, and the good-natured puppy quickly adjusted his rhythms and routines for the blind dog.

“When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so [Maverick] would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime,” Chelsea divulged of the early days of their friendship. “They almost turn into little sled dogs where they’ll walk together, [too.]”

The dogs made their Instagram debut earlier this week with the joint account @charlieandmav, where their playful antics have since won them over 58,000 followers to date.

“It was crazy. It was not what I was expecting,” Chelsea said of her pups’ overnight fame.

Moving forward, one thing is for sure – this puppy love is surely true.

