Seattle doctor harassed by flight attendant for disposing of her baby's diaper

A Seattle doctor is raising a stink after she claimed she was harassed by a flight attendant for throwing out her baby’s dirty diaper in the toilet’s trash bin – and later placed on a no-fly list for creating a "biohazard."

Dr. Farah Naz Khan, 34, said she was traveling on a Mesa Airlines flight from Kalispell, Montana, to Houston on Friday with her husband and their daughter, who is just shy of 2 years old, NBC News reported.

"I had to change baby’s poop diaper in the back bathroom and I disposed of it in a scented diaper disposal band inside the bathroom trash," the endocrinologist wrote on Twitter.

"When I came to the front, the flight attendant berated me for throwing away a poop diaper on the plane. He said it was a ‘biohazard’ and that I should retrieve it if I can. So there I am, fishing her poop diaper out of the back bathroom," Khan recounted.

"I asked the other flight attendant in the back if he could give me an extra garbage bag to put this in so I could keep it with me to throw away after the flight," she continued.

"This flight attendant told me that throwing the diaper away in the bathroom is what we’re supposed to do, so when I confronted the initial flight attendant about this, he yelled at me again and said he didn’t want to deal with me," Khan wrote.

Hours later, the mother said she then got a call from the flight attendant on a United Airlines 800 number, informing her she had been put on a no-fly list "because of a biohazard incident."

"I recognized the voice. He said, ‘Due to a biohazard incident on the plane today, we’ve placed you on the no-fly list.’ This made me very angry because I suffered the humiliating experience. … They are placing me on a no-fly list?" Khan told NBC News.

Khan also said the crew member, whose name she doesn’t know, unleashed "profanities" and "vulgarities" at her.

"’You people bring your children everywhere. Don’t you know that some people just want a peaceful flight and don’t want to listen to your effing children?'" she said the flight attendant told her.

Khan, who described herself as South Asian Muslim and American, said she was unsure what the employee meant by "you people," but that it sounded derogatory.

However, the mom, who flew back to Houston on Monday, said she doesn’t believe she was officially placed on a no-fly list, adding that no one from Mesa had contacted her family as of Monday afternoon.

She said no one from United has offered an apology or explained to her how the flight attendant got her phone number – or whether the crew member had been disciplined.



Mesa Airlines contracts with United for some regional flights as part of the airline’s express network, a United spokesman told the network before referring questions about the incident to Mesa.

In a statement, a Mesa rep said: "The details as described by our customer do not meet the high standards that Mesa sets for our flight attendants and we are reviewing the matter."

Khan said she is considering suing over the incident.



"I’m legitimately worried about this person," she told NBC News. "Over a diaper if he’s able to call me and say those things, what else could he be capable of?"

Mesa Airlines CEO Jonathan Ornstein told The Post in a phone interview: "We take any allegation seriously and we will do a full investigation to determine if any company policies were violated."

He expressed skepticism about how a flight attendant could call a customer from an 800 number that is used to notify travelers of delays, but stressed that the incident is under investigation.

Ornstein also said the airline doesn’t have a policy regarding how to dispose of soiled diapers, but noted that flight attendants do provide passengers with plastic bags on occasion.

Efforts to reach Khan were unsuccessful.

