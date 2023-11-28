Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire

Sanitation workers in New Hampshire dig through 20 tons of trash to find lost wedding ring

The sanitations workers spent 2 hours searching for the woman's diamond ring in the trash

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A New Hampshire woman's nightmare became reality after she mistakenly threw away her beloved wedding ring in the trash, but sanitation workers were quick to sweep in and managed to recover her ring.

Windham General Services Director Dennis Senibaldi said he received a call from a town selectman, who connected him with a resident whose wedding band had accidentally gone out with the trash.

"She gave me some particulars: at what time her husband threw the trash out, what was in the trash bag, what kind of car he was driving," Senibaldi told WHDH-TV.

The sanitation workers sifted through approximately 20 tons of trash to find the woman's diamond ring.

engagement ring

A new bride in Colorado lost her one-of-a-kind engagement ring (not pictured) on her wedding day on May 3 and is asking for help finding it.  (iStock) (iStock)

The resourceful sanitation worker reviewed surveillance camera footage at the transfer station to try to pinpoint the location of the woman's trash.

"So, I knew where the first scoop went, I knew where exactly on the floor it was, but it's still a lot of stuff to go through," Senibaldi told WMUR-TV.

He said his team had to dig through 12 feet of trash bags to reach the right bag.

Senibaldi said the trash in question "was literally the first scoop into the trailer."

"That’s 12 feet down from the top of the trailer that we had to dig through to find her one bag," he said. 

Lost rings and bags of trash

Wedding rings pictured on left (not the actual rings lost), plus bags of trash from a street pictured on right. (iStock)

Two hours into the smelly search, the team happened upon the woman's trash bag.

"I grabbed the ring, brought it up, cleaned it up for her, called her up," Sendibaldi said. 

The woman was ecstatic when Sendibaldi recovered her ring, giving him a "big hug" when the sentimental piece of jewelry was returned.

"Talking to her on Wednesday, she was completely heartbroken. Friday, when she came in, she was happy as can be, gave me a big hug and was very thankful. It was just a good ending to a story for Thanksgiving."

Marriage expert AI input

Smalley said using AI to get an idea of what to say in a wedding vow is okay — but to be cautious of taking it word for word.  (iStock)

Sendibaldi told the local station that this was not the first time his team sifted through trash to find a lost wedding ring.

He said that this was the third time in just two years that the team had waded in trash to find mistakenly discarded rings.

"We are public servants and I think this really, this brings the meaning of public service," Senibaldi said. "That’s why I work here." 

