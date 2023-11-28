Sanitation workers in New Hampshire dig through 20 tons of trash to find lost wedding ring

A New Hampshire woman's nightmare became reality after she mistakenly threw away her beloved wedding ring in the trash, but sanitation workers were quick to sweep in and managed to recover her ring.

Windham General Services Director Dennis Senibaldi said he received a call from a town selectman, who connected him with a resident whose wedding band had accidentally gone out with the trash.

"She gave me some particulars: at what time her husband threw the trash out, what was in the trash bag, what kind of car he was driving," Senibaldi told WHDH-TV.

The sanitation workers sifted through approximately 20 tons of trash to find the woman's diamond ring.

The resourceful sanitation worker reviewed surveillance camera footage at the transfer station to try to pinpoint the location of the woman's trash.

"So, I knew where the first scoop went, I knew where exactly on the floor it was, but it's still a lot of stuff to go through," Senibaldi told WMUR-TV.

He said his team had to dig through 12 feet of trash bags to reach the right bag.

Senibaldi said the trash in question "was literally the first scoop into the trailer."

"That’s 12 feet down from the top of the trailer that we had to dig through to find her one bag," he said.

Two hours into the smelly search, the team happened upon the woman's trash bag.

"I grabbed the ring, brought it up, cleaned it up for her, called her up," Sendibaldi said.

The woman was ecstatic when Sendibaldi recovered her ring, giving him a "big hug" when the sentimental piece of jewelry was returned.

"Talking to her on Wednesday, she was completely heartbroken. Friday, when she came in, she was happy as can be, gave me a big hug and was very thankful. It was just a good ending to a story for Thanksgiving."

Sendibaldi told the local station that this was not the first time his team sifted through trash to find a lost wedding ring.

He said that this was the third time in just two years that the team had waded in trash to find mistakenly discarded rings.

"We are public servants and I think this really, this brings the meaning of public service," Senibaldi said. "That’s why I work here."