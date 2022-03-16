Why Purim is important in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war rages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Jewish people from all over celebrate Purim beginning on Wednesday at sundown through Thursday evening, one rabbi shared with Fox News Digital his thoughts and perspectives about the times we are living through today — and why this holiday has a vital message to share.

Given the continuing attacks in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces, the rabbi said, "How do we maintain a sense of peace and security [right now]?"

He believes that the Jewish holiday of Purim, which falls on March 17, 2022, "provides the message we so desperately need."

"The holiday of Purim is celebrated by wearing costumes or masks, to resemble how God was ‘masked’ or hidden in natural events."

These thoughts come as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning, March 16.

He asked U.S. lawmakers for additional aid, including the establishment of a no-fly zone in his country so that it can protect itself against Russia's ongoing military attacks.

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor, born and raised in Plantation, Florida, and based there today, said to Fox News Digital, "Two Vladimirs, two sides, fighting each other. One aggressor, one defender — sounds almost biblical."

He said that "just after a worldwide pandemic, watching some first-world democracies flirt with tyranny, Europe begins its largest ground war since World War II — and gas prices and inflation skyrocket. Things seem to be going in the opposite direction that anyone would hope for."

‘Tragedy transformed to triumph’

However — there is hope, he shared urgently.

Said Taylor, "Purim celebrates the events described in the biblical Book of Esther. King Achashverosh ruled the Persian Empire, which stretched across the continents, ranging from India to Ethiopia. His villainous minister, Haman, made a plot to annihilate all the Jews in the Empire."

This, the rabbi said, "was the worst of all decrees in Jewish history — there was nowhere outside the Empire to escape to. Through a series of providential events, amid unity, prayer and repentance led by Queen Esther and her relative Mordechai — the evil plot was overturned."

Rabbi Taylor added, "Haman and his henchmen were hanged on the very gallows they'd built to hang the Jews. What was originally the symbol of the Jews’ destruction became the symbol of their redemption."

"Tragedy was transformed to triumph — and the quality of the Jews’ covenant with God was strengthened from these incidents," he said. "The very events they thought would break them resulted in their greatest joy."

‘Miracles led to overturning the evil decree’

The rabbi explained how the Book of Esther "uniquely symbolizes" the "hiddenness" of God.

"The miracles that led to overturning the evil decree were all veiled in the natural order and hidden in human activity," he told Fox News Digital via an email message. "There were no burning bushes, no seas splitting, no manna descending from heaven. Instead, the miracles were concealed and orchestrated through divine providence — the ‘hidden hand’ of God."

"God may have been concealed during the horrible decree — but his providence was paving the way for victory."

He added that "Esther’s name in Hebrew is associated with the root astir, which means ‘hidden.’ Esther symbolizes the quality of God’s essence hidden in the material world. This hiddenness is also emphasized" in another way, he said.

"God is not mentioned in the book of Esther even once. God's involvement is completely hidden," said Rabbi Taylor.

This is why, he said, "the holiday of Purim is celebrated by the wearing of costumes or masks, to resemble how God was ‘masked’ or hidden in natural events."



Book of Esther ‘particularly relevant’ today

"Most books of the Bible speak of open miracles, something not common nowadays. The Book of Esther is particularly relevant for the modern age," said Rabbi Taylor, "in that it highlights and reminds the reader of God’s intervention from behind the scenes and assures us that things will ultimately lead to victory."

It also emphasizes "that often, we can get a glimpse of God’s hidden hand when looking back in hindsight."

Rabbi Taylor noted that the Bible "teaches that God ‘made one opposite the other’ (Ecclesiastes 7:14), meaning that whenever there is a state of goodness and holiness in the world, there is an equal and opposite state of evil and impurity — which arises to maintain balance and free choice."

He said that this is demonstrated in the Purim story, "by the fact that Haman is mentioned 54 times, exactly the same number of times as Esther. Practically speaking, when it appears that evil and hardship are on the rise, one must know and take comfort in the fact that there are also correspondingly equal positive things brewing — they just may have not yet been revealed."

"We are not privy to know the ways of God. We pray that the hardships for all people end swiftly and peacefully."

He said, "To the extent that Haman’s decree was destructive, there was an equal and opposite joy brought out in the victory … Believers tend to think that ultimately, the world will be a place that is good and reveals godliness. What are we to think then when it seems that we are headed in the opposite direction?"

Said Taylor, "Haman’s decree seeking destruction of the Jews became the actual means of his own destruction and enhancing the Jews’ connection with God."

In the same way, "all negative forces in the world that attempt to drown out God’s presence will wind up actually contributing to and facilitating God's ultimate revelation."

Rabbi Taylor added these thoughts: "We are not privy to know the ways of God. We pray that the hardships for all people end swiftly and peacefully."

"In the meantime, may we be encouraged by the message of Purim," he said, "and know that along with all the chaos and noise in our world, an equal and opposite blessing is being facilitated."