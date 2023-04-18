Puppy thrown from moving truck in Los Angeles could find new home soon

A puppy that was thrown out of a truck during a high-speed chase in Los Angeles earlier this month could find a new home if the little canine’s owner can’t be determined or located.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) rescued the puppy on Friday, April 7, after the 8-week-old animal had been tossed into a Michael Kors purse and was thrown from a moving vehicle, at around 12:12 p.m.

The puppy, who has golden fur, floppy ears and a brown and blue eye, was found unharmed, according to multiple statements issued by the LAPD.

LAPD officers transferred the puppy to the care of Los Angeles Animal Services (LAAS), a municipal shelter system in the state of California, while an investigation into its owner and abandonment is being conducted.

A spokesperson with LAAS told Fox News Digital that the puppy isn’t available for adoption just yet and the shelter will refrain from sharing the animal’s sex, breed and name with the public.

"We are unable to share additional information about this puppy at this time, if and when it becomes available for adoption, we will be able to provide more information," the LAAS wrote in an email.

The puppy is currently receiving care from the Chesterfield Square Animal Services Center in South Los Angeles, according to the LAAS.

Within the LAAS, animals who are taken in from a "special circumstance" where a death, imprisonment or hospitalization has occurred, are held for a minimum of 30 days.

"That time can be extended depending on the circumstances," the LAAS wrote to Fox News Digital.

Stray animals are generally held for four days before being put up for adoption while lost pets with identification, such as a microchip, tag or license are held for a minimum of 10 days, according to the LAAS.

Lost pets brought in by the public are scanned for a microchip and are posted to the LAAS website on the agency’s "lost pets" page: laanimalservices.com/search/lost-pets.

"We want to remind all pet owners to keep their pet’s license tag affixed to a collar on their pet at all times," the LAAS wrote to Fox News Digital. "In addition to that, having a microchip that is up to date can make all the difference in reuniting their lost pet. We have had situations in which a pet that was stolen at some point gets reunited with their owner years later because of their microchip."

While the puppy involved in the high-speed chase isn’t available for adoption, the LAPD and LAAS are encouraging the public to consider opening their homes to dogs at their local shelter.

At the time of publication, the LAAS website has 1,140 dogs available for adoption across six of its Animal Services Centers.

Search filters on the LAAS website show that 19 of those dogs are considered puppies and are under four months of age.

The six Animal Services Centers are closed on Mondays and operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Appointments for pet adoption, fostering and surrendering are required on Wednesdays and Fridays.

"Sick or injured animals will be admitted without an appointment," the LAAS wrote to Fox News Digital. "Appointments may be scheduled by going online or by calling 1-888-452-7381."