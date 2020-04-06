Photographer takes funny snaps of squirrel 'panic buying' nuts, toilet paper

These hilarious pictures show a red squirrel “stockpiling” nuts and “panic buying” toilet paper.

Amateur wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wang, 26, felt “bombarded” by news of the coronavirus pandemic, and used it for inspiration as he snapped a red squirrel.

He used props for the first time, while taking pictures of the squirrel appearing to shop for essentials in Carnie Wood in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Using hazelnuts to attract the squirrel, Wang managed to get within 10 feet of the creature and capture his humorous shots.

Wang said, “Every single day we’re being bombarded with virus news and all the impact it’s having with people stockpiling groceries.

“I got the [shopping cart] from eBay for about £3 ($3.69) and I already had a 2kg (4.4 pound) box of hazelnuts.

“I think it’s the same squirrel I’ve been familiar with, it likes hazelnuts the most.

“I know if I leave them out it’ll come running.

“Carnie woods is just a 15 minute walk from where I live - I’m quite familiar with the area and go there for walks.

“I started taking pictures of squirrels last year and that’s the first time I’ve used props.

“Usually I just take pictures of squirrels naturally doing their own thing, but that was just an idea I had.

“I know a spot that particular squirrel roams and I’ll go along, leave them and in about half-an-hour it’ll come and go and each time I’ll move closer.

“It gets comfortable with me being around,” he said.

“The toilet roll was the harder one,” he continued.

“With the trolley one it was easier for it to see the nuts, but within the toilet roll it can’t see it, so I put the nuts on the ground next to the loo roll and it took one at a time.”

Despite admitting that a lot of the shots are down to “luck,” Jeffrey was happy with his striking pictures.

Jeffrey, who works as a music tutor, said, “A lot of it’s just luck and I just hope some interesting shots come out of it.”