Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter
Published

As opioid crisis grows, see what schools are doing to combat deadly epidemic

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Schools work to contain danger that is harming and killing kids.

Schools work to contain danger that is harming and killing kids. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

‘ON THE RISE’ – Schools struggle to fight this growing threat. Continue reading…

LIFE-SAVING - Pre-op test revealed man's dangerous heart issues. Continue reading…

PARENTS REFLECT – How masking mandates really affected kids. Continue reading…

A child wears a face mask on the first day of school in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 13, 2021. Did masking help our kids?

A child wears a face mask on the first day of school in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 13, 2021. Did masking help our kids? (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

DIABETES RISK – Disease's serious impact on COVID hospitalizations. Continue reading…

WORTH IT? – Research reveals whether masking slowed COVID spread. Continue reading…

Americans masked up for several years in many areas — and the research is in. See whether masking actually helped slow the COVID spread.

Americans masked up for several years in many areas — and the research is in. See whether masking actually helped slow the COVID spread. (iStock)

LIGHTEN UP – Cutting calories offers a key benefit in the long term. Continue reading…

WOMEN, BEWARE – Potential dangers of "long COVID." Continue reading…

RED FLAG – This raises future risk of heart attacks, strokes. Continue reading…

A serious condition during hospitalization may cause critical problems later.

A serious condition during hospitalization may cause critical problems later. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation