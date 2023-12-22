Ohio woman celebrates 105th birthday with 105 Fireball shots: 'Life of the party'

A woman celebrated her big milestone birthday with over 100 whisky shooters.

Florence Hackman turned 105 on Dec. 16 – marking a major day for the Fireball whisky fan.

Hackman, who goes by "Flo," is a resident at the Traditions of Deerfield assisted living community in Loveland, Ohio, and apparently drinks a bit of Fireball every single day.

Her birthday was no exception. Fireball heard about her love for the cinnamon whisky spirit, and surprised the birthday girl with 105 shooters, according to Traditions of Deerfield.

Surrounded by about 50 guests, Hackman celebrated her birthday by watching the Cincinnati Bengals and drinking Fireball.

Hackman told Fox News Digital that she was "totally shocked" by the surprise and "thrilled to see it."

"It was a totally unexpected thing," Hackman said.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 16, 1918, and worked for an insurance company before becoming a homemaker later in life, according to Traditions of Deerfield.

Hackman has a great personality and is a "beloved resident" at Traditions of Deerfield, its staff wrote in a press release.

She was also described as the "life of the party" and someone who reminds the community "how joyful life can be as we age."

The hashtag #FireballFlo has been shared on social media as people wish the now 105-year-old a happy birthday.

The Cincinnati Bengals won the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Hackman’s birthday The score was 27-24.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fireball for comment.

