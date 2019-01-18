Ohio man builds wheelchair-accessible snow fort for his kids: 'A+ dad right there'

A dad in Ohio has gone viral after building a giant handicap-accessible snow fort that all of his special-needs kids could enjoy.

Gregg Eichhorn and his sister spent nearly five hours constructing the large dome-shaped structure Sunday. When one of Eichhorn’s friends shared an image of the fort on Reddit, the father received widespread praise for his efforts.

“I keep telling everybody, it’s really no big deal. We were already building a snow fort so when we were doing it I said, ‘Hey, let’s build it so that Elijah and Zahara, my two kids in wheelchairs, could use it as well,’” he told People.

MAN RAISES THOUSANDS TO ATTEND STRANGER'S BACHELOR PARTY AFTER TYPO GETS HIM INVITE BY MISTAKE

Eichhorn and his wife, Katie, are parents to nine special needs children, all adopted. The couple told Cincinnati.com in 2015 that they felt called by God to take in these children.

"The thing that matters least is genetics," Eichhorn said.

While caring for that many kids with certain health requirements can be a challenge, these parents are up for it.

“We love adoption and kids with special needs,” he told Fox 59.

"It's all rewarding. It's beautiful. Yes, it's not easy, but it's amazing,” Katie said.

People on Reddit have been raving about the snow fort and calling Eichhorn and his wife “truly amazing.” The post had been upvoted over 71,000 times as of Friday morning.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I wish I had a dad like that when I was a kid.”

“A+ dad right there.”

“A+ fort also.”

“Look at that smile! It must feel so good as a dad to bring a smile like that to your kid’s face.”

“Honestly just seeing that smile on her face moved me to tears. It’s just pure raw joy. Gregg and his wife are the kind of people that I try to think about when humanity does dumb stuff.”

“Gregg and his wife are superheroes! Every kid’s dream!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eichhorn said he hopes his family’s story will encourage others to open their homes to special needs kids.

“Our family is getting kind of full and it would be great if people stepped up, took on the same roles and enjoyed the kind of joy that we do. Because yeah, we get a lot of joy out of life,” he told Fox 59.