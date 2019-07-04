Ohio couple, ages 100 and 102, wed after falling in love at senior home

An elderly couple, both centenarians, got married in Ohio on Wednesday after falling in love at the assisted living facility where they both live.

John and Phyllis Cook met at the Kingston Residence, an assisted living facility in Sylvania, near Toledo, and had been dating for about one year when they obtained their marriage license earlier Wednesday.

FLORIDA COUPLE CELEBRATES CLOSURE OF 6-YEAR LEGAL BATTLE OVER VEGETABLE GARDEN

“It wasn’t the plan, but we got here and they said, ‘We could marry you here.’ I said, ‘Good. Let’s get it over with,’” John said, according to Toledo’s WNWO-TV.

“It wasn’t the plan, but we got here and they said, ‘We could marry you here.’ I said, ‘Good. Let’s get it over with’.” — John Cook, newly married at age 100

John is a World War II veteran who recently turned 100. On Aug. 8, Phyllis will turn 103; her mother had lived until age 106.

Both John and Phyllis had been widowed twice before. Phyllis, a devout Christian originally from West Virginia, said marriage was the natural next step in their blossoming relationship.

“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other,” she told the station.

“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other.” — Phyllis Cook, newly married at age 102

“Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company,” John said, describing the relationship he has with his new bride.

What's their favorite thing to do together?

“Well, I probably shouldn’t talk about that,” John answered, suggesting the spark between them is quite alive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The newlyweds explained the secret to a good relationship is respecting each others' space.

“What we do, we keep both of our apartments. He’s upstairs and I’m down,” Phyllis said. The two spend their days together at the facility sharing meals and sitting outside in the sun.