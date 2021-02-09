NYC's new Vegas-style wedding chapel offers coronavirus-safe ceremonies

Now you can have a Vegas-style wedding in Manhattan.

Love Chapel NYC opened last month in the city’s Upper West Side neighborhood, just two blocks away from Central Park.

The venue can hold a maximum of 14 guests and even has a set of glass doors that separate the bride and groom from their guests so couples can safely take off their masks to say their vows, according to the New York Post.

"It’s a wonderful alternative for people who want to have an inexpensive wedding, but also a beautiful experience," co-owner Veronica Moya told the Post.

Moya and her husband Bradley Lau are both licensed officiants and have seen a significant increase in business during the pandemic because City Hall and other traditional venues have been closed, the Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the couple officiated most of their weddings outdoors, but the cold winter weather pushed them to open an indoor alternative in January.

The Love Chapel NYC website offers three ceremony options: a custom ceremony, a City Hall-style ceremony and a vow renewal.

A custom ceremony costs $400 and gives couples a 40-minute time slot for their nuptials. Only 14 guests are allowed to attend, but the ceremony includes an aisle runner, red silk rose petals, LED lighting and classical music, the website says.

Meanwhile, a City Hall-style civil ceremony lasts only two minutes – enough time for "I-do’s" and a ring exchange – and only allows for a maximum of four guests. According to the Post, the shorter ceremonies cost $200.

Though both ceremony options are quick – much like wedding chapels in Las Vegas – Love Chapel NYC requires couples to make an appointment, according to the Post.

Couples also have to get their marriage license at least 24 hours in advance from the County Clerk office, per New York state law.

Aside from marriage ceremonies, Love Chapel NYC also offers $200 vow renewal ceremonies, which can have 14 guests.

Though Love Chapel NYC appears to be the first wedding chapel in Manhattan, the Post reported that New York City has another in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens called Instant Elopements.