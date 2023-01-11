Number of COVID omicron subvariant XBB cases likely 'far greater' than reported

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Cases ‘far greater’ than reported – COVID subvariant likely more prevalent than we think. Here's why. Continue reading…

'Much less sick' with new vaccine – Dr. Marc Siegel talks about COVID subvariant. See the video…

‘Yes’ to honey – Check out the benefits of this sweet alternative. Continue reading…

‘Save a life’ – After Demar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

Approval ‘accelerated’ – Risks to Alzheimer's drug should be known. Continue reading…

‘Fascinating findings’ - Does drinking more water slow aging? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION