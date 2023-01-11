Expand / Collapse search
Published

Number of COVID omicron subvariant XBB cases likely 'far greater' than reported

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a patient. The subvariant nicknamed 'Kraken' is 'most easily transmissible' so far, according to doctors.

A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a patient. The subvariant nicknamed 'Kraken' is 'most easily transmissible' so far, according to doctors. (Getty Images)

Cases ‘far greater’ than reported – COVID subvariant likely more prevalent than we think. Here's why. Continue reading…

'Much less sick' with new vaccine – Dr. Marc Siegel talks about COVID subvariant. See the video…

Fox medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel shown here. Click the link above this photo to see Dr. Siegel talk about COVID omicron subvariants – and how new vaccines might affect rates of illness.

Fox medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel shown here. Click the link above this photo to see Dr. Siegel talk about COVID omicron subvariants – and how new vaccines might affect rates of illness. (Fox News)

‘Yes’ to honey – Check out the benefits of this sweet alternative. Continue reading…

‘Save a life’ – After Demar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

Do you know how to perform CPR? Knowing a few simple moves and being well-trained can save someone's life in an emergency, medical experts say.

Do you know how to perform CPR? Knowing a few simple moves and being well-trained can save someone's life in an emergency, medical experts say. (iStock)

Approval ‘accelerated’ – Risks to Alzheimer's drug should be known. Continue reading…

‘Fascinating findings’ - Does drinking more water slow aging? Continue reading…

Drinking water in the right amount may slow the aging process, say experts.

Drinking water in the right amount may slow the aging process, say experts. (iStock)

