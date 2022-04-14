NJ teacher's 'heroic' rescue of student choking on bottle cap caught on video: 'I just went into action'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teacher in New Jersey is being hailed a hero after she saved the life of one of her students.

Janiece Jenkins, a third grade teacher at East Orange Community Charter School, jumped into action Wednesday morning when her student, 9-year-old Robert Stonaker, started choking on a water bottle cap while sitting at his classroom desk.

Video of the incident shows Robert running over to Jenkins, who performed the Heimlich maneuver on the child, which dislodged the water bottle cap and saved Robert’s life.

Jenkins explained to "Fox & Friends" that Robert had struggled to open his water bottle with his hands, so he tried using his teeth, instead.

"When he tried his teeth… he squeezed [the water bottle] and then the cap went down his throat," Jenkins told "Fox & Friends." "He panicked, he tried to go to the sink and spit it out and then he ran over to me and I just went into action."

Jenkins added that when it happened, she wasn’t thinking.

"I just went on and just said, ‘OK, he needs my help, let me help him,’" Jenkins said. "And I went right into action based off my training."

Jenkins had recently taken a course in first aid and CPR, according to FOX 5 NY.

Jenkins said that after she saved Robert, it took her a few minutes to fully comprehend what had happened.

"I took a moment, looked, surveyed over my class, made sure they were all OK and then, of course, I took Robert to see the nurse," Jenkins said.

After she made sure everyone was alright, that’s when it hit Jenkins.

"Afterwards, I saw the video and then I was like, Oh, this really happened," Jenkins said, adding later: "I got all emotional."

Robert told "Fox & Friends" that he was scared at the time, but now, he just wants Jenkins to know: "I love you."

Robert’s father, also named Robert Stonaker, was grateful to Jenkins for saving his son’s life.

"Thank you for being there, for being heroic," he said. "And from my family to you and my extended family, thank you very much."