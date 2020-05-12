Neighboring moms install clear acrylic panel fence so their children can keep playing together

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Clearly, this is adorable.

A mom in Yorkshire, England, has come up with a clever way for her two young children to stay in touch with their friend next door, by installing a clear piece of acrylic in the fence that separates their yards.

Amy Vickers, 27, thought up the idea while her family was self-isolating in their Wakefield home amid the coronavirus health crisis. But she soon realized that her children, 3-year-old Arlo and 2-year-old Arabella, were missing the playdates they used to share with their pal Leo, 3, who lives next door.

"It got to the point where they were climbing on top of the rabbit cage that we have next to the fence so they could see over it into the neighbor’s garden, which is clearly dangerous,” Vickers said, according to news agency South West News Service (SWNS.)

Amy approached Leo’s mom Becca with her idea, and once she got the OK, she ordered a piece of Perspex acrylic glass off the internet. Soon enough, the two moms were busy removing a portion of the fence and replacing it with the clear panel.

"At least now the children can see each other and chat through the window,” Vickers said.

Photos from the creative mom show her two children smiling and playing with their little friend Leo on either side of the fence. Arlo is even pictured cleaning off the glass with a spray bottle and a paper towel.

After the clear panel was installed, Vickers says the kids are using erasable markers to draw pictures for each other, and they’re even learning to play tic-tac-toe.

"The kids are at the window all day every day when we are at home so I guess they love it!” she told SWNS.