Nail nightmare: Woman who lost toe after pedicure speaks out

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Anita House, 59, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, is aiming to raise awareness about nail salons and cleanliness after she lost a toe not long after receiving a pedicure, she told Fox News Digital.

Anita House, 59, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, is aiming to raise awareness about nail salons and cleanliness after she lost a toe not long after receiving a pedicure, she told Fox News Digital. (Anita House)

'WALKING PSA' - Anita House of Georgia tells Fox News Digital she's "a walking PSA" after having a toe amputation following a pedicure. Here's what to know about nail infections and salon sanitation procedures after House's nail nightmare. Continue reading...

'HORRIFIC VIDEO' - A delivery truck was struck by an oncoming train on a railroad crossing in New York while it awaited a traffic signal change. See the terrifying footage...

'PRECIOUS LOVE STORY' - Eighty years after her parents wrote love letters to each other during World War II, Carol Bohlin of Vermont received the letters; a stranger had found them hidden away in the couple's former New York home. Continue reading...

"In the end, why did Carol’s parents hide those letters?" said heirloom hunter Chelsey Brown said. "They wanted them to be found one day."

"In the end, why did Carol’s parents hide those letters?" said heirloom hunter Chelsey Brown said. "They wanted them to be found one day." (MyHeritage.com)

IS MILK JUST 'MILK'? - The FDA proposed that plant-based, dairy-free milk may be allowed to be branded as, well, milk. The agency also asked Americans for feedback. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! - Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out these offerings. See the puzzles...

BLACK HISTORY - From Rosa Parks to Sojourner Truth, MLK Jr. and other famous figures in the U.S., here are 10 Black Americans who made enormous contributions to our country. Continue reading...

The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images)

'LEGALLY' HAUNTED - These odd homes in America will make you do a double take: See the "Flintstones' House," a "Jurassic Retreat" and more. Continue reading...

NASCAR'S ORIGIN - Race-car mechanic and driver created a stock car racing circuit amid nation's post-WWII sports entertainment explosion Continue reading...

Bill France Sr. founded NASCAR 75 years ago, in Feb 1948 — here is his amazing story Video

RENTAL SCAMS - Finding a long-term rental in an inflationary market is a challenge, and scammers are taking advantage of this vulnerability. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares ways to avoid getting duped by criminals. Continue reading...

PERIODIC TABLE QUIZ - How well do you know these scientific elements? Test your knowledge...

Periodic table quiz! How well do you know the scientific elements? Try your hand at a little science (and some history, too). 

Periodic table quiz! How well do you know the scientific elements? Try your hand at a little science (and some history, too).  (iStock)

