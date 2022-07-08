Imagine if the term 'birthing parent' replaced the word 'mother' in these hit songs?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Education Association recently proposed a resolution that would strip the word "mother" from contracts and replace it with the term "birthing parent" instead.

The country's largest labor union claims this is an effort to be more inclusive and considerate of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Biden administration and other Democrat officials appear to have already begun removing the word "mother" from their vocabulary.

Michigan's Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for her part, has been calling women "menstruating people."

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO INVENTED THE ELECTRIC GUITAR

Given the cultural and political trade winds, one must ask with a bit of whimsy: Is it merely a matter of time before "mothers," "moms" and "mamas" are stripped from popular music titles, book titles, poems, expressions and more in favor of today's more "acceptable" and woke-approved terms "birthing persons" and "birthing parent"?

Imagine the outcome of such a scenario.

Instead of the beloved Mama Cass — the cherished and long-lamented member of the popular 1960s folk rock group The Mamas & the Papas — would people be saying they still miss "Birthing Parent Cass" and "The Menstruating Persons & the Papas"?

Here, then, in this strange new world, is an imagined top-10 countdown of musical hits in a politically correct and woke environment without the words "mothers," "moms" and "mamas" in their titles or lyrics …

(Note: None of these artists or groups have actually suggested doing this.)

10. ‘Mother’s Little Helper' by The Rolling Stones

Imagine, in such a world, that this Stones hit were to somehow mutate into "Birthing Person's Little Helper"?

In this potential scenario, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1966 apparently wrote a heteronormative hit painting birthing parents as troubled, drug-dependent cisgender persons overburdened by the responsibilities of their birthinghood.

"’Kids are different today,’ I hear every [birthing parent] say / [Birthing parent] needs something today to calm her down," Jagger might have sung, as he gaslit the 1960s counter-culture with internalized misogyny that assigned traditional female roles to birthing parenthood.

9. ‘Mama Said’ – The Shirelles

A crossover R&B and pop hit for the all-cisgender BIPOC group out of N.J. might have been warning future birthing persons of the troubles posed by their attraction to toxic masculinity.

"[Birthing person] said there’ll be days like this / There’ll be days like this my [birthing person] said," The Shirelles might have sung.

8. ‘Mama Tried’ – Merle Haggard

Few non-gender assigned birthed people lamented their relationship with their "menstruating parent" more deeply than The Hag.

"[Birthing parent] tried to raise me better, but her pleading, I denied / That leaves only me to blame 'cause [birthing parent] tried," Haggard just might have sung after being sentenced to life as a person with justice-system involvement.

7. ‘Hey Mama’ – Kanye West

In this song, the rapper revealed a tender side in a touching tribute to Donda, his — according to some — birthing parent.

He/she/they had separated from Kanye’s non-birthing parent, Ray, when the celebrated performer was only three years old.

The song is a moving tribute to the special relationship between a boy and his birthing individual.

"And you never put no man over me / And I love you for that, [birthing parent], can't you see?"

6. ‘Mama Told Me (Not to Come)’ – Three Dog Night

This tune about a musician’s life in the big city was performed by several groups, none more notably than Three Dog Night, who topped American charts with their rendition of "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)" in 1970.

EIGHT ROCK STARS STILL ROCKIN' IN THEIR 80s

Given today's wokeness, however, the lyrics might have gone: "Listen to [birthing parent], listen to me baby / [Birthing parent] told me not to go," as they acknowledged the age-old maxim: "Birthing parent knows best."

5. ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ – Ozzy Osbourne

Even the Prince of Darkness grew verklempt at the thought of the menstruating person close to his heart.

Betwixt and between his wilder younger days and his more mature career as a reality TV star, the heavy metal rocker penned a tender power ballad about his wife, Sharon — otherwise known today, apparently, as the menstruating parent to their three birthed persons.

"It hurts so bad and it's been so long / [Birthing parent], I'm coming home," Ozzy might have sung in his 1991 hit.

4. 'Mother and Child Reunion' – Paul Simon

One of the most acclaimed songwriters in all of popular music might have — in the woke world's scenario — penned "Birthing Person and Child Reunion," instead of one of his best-known hits from the early '70s.

"No, I would not give you false hope (no) / On this strange and mournful day / But the [birthing person] and child reunion / Is only a motion away," Simon might have written.

3. ‘Stacy’s Mom' – Fountains of Wayne

Attractive middle-aged menstruating persons might have enjoyed their moment in the sun with this delightful if suggestive 2003 indie pop romp about a young man infatuated with his relationship partner’s birthing parent.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Stacy, do you remember when I mowed your lawn? / Your [birthing parent] came out with just a towel on," lead signer Adam Schlesinger might have sung — reflecting the gender-insensitive dreams of teenage young persons.

2. ‘Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys’ – Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson

Cowboys are a prime symbol of masculine American men, as Waylon and Willie notably and apparently mansplained to birthing parents everywhere in their 1978 hit — a remake of a 1975 recording by Ed Bruce.

"[Birthing parents,] don't let your babies grow up to be cowboys / 'Cause they'll never stay home and they're always alone / Even with someone they love."

1. ‘Does Your Mother Know?’ – ABBA

The Swedish super group scored a global hit in 1979 with a salacious ditty about a grown man pursuing a teenage woman.

Just imagine how this might have arranged itself today.

"I can chat with you, baby, flirt a little maybe / Does your [birthing parent] know that you're out?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABBA's song, of course, was given a gender binary role reversal in the runaway hit musical flick "[Menstruating Person] Mia!"

That's when a middle-aged White person who identifies as "she" attempted to culturally appropriate a younger Black person who identifies as "he."