Missouri Man Uses Fake Penis, Urine for Drug Exam

This was quite an unusual way to pass a drug test.

Police in Missouri arrested a man who allegedly used a prosthetic penis to try to pass a drug test.

Authorities allege that 34-year-old Sydney Levin was submitting a urine sample last week as part of his probation when an officer allegedly spotted him using a prosthetic known as a Whizzinator.

The prosthetic is advertised as a discreet device that includes synthetic "medical grade urine."

Levin, of Lake St. Louis, was charged last week with possessing a forging instrument, KMOV-TV reported. He was arrested and released after posting $25,000 bond, and pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Levin was on probation for possession of a controlled substance and felony stealing in 2009.

Authorities said Levin's probation required that he submit a urine sample as part of drug test.

Levin did not have a listed phone number. Court records show that he does not yet have an attorney.

In 2010, Gerald Willis of Los Angeles was sentenced to six months in federal prison for running a company that sold the Whizzinator to cheat on drug tests. Willis' company disbanded, but the Whizzinator is still sold online as a sex toy. A message seeking comment Thursday from the company selling the device was not returned.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press

