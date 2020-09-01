Missouri 7-year-old’s Chadwick Boseman memorial goes viral

A Missouri 7-year-old’s tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman has gone viral on Twitter, receiving more than 72,800 retweets and 619,000 likes as of Tuesday evening.

However, momentary internet fame wasn’t Kian Westbrook’s or his family’s intention when they put together a memorial for Boseman with an Avengers action figure set. Kian had asked his mother to hold a memorial for Boseman, who had played the role of T’Challa in the 2018 Marvel Comics movie, “Black Panther.”

Kian remembered seeing the memorial service held at the end of “Avengers: Endgame” and wanted to replicate that moment with his toys to honor and say farewell to Boseman, who died last Friday at age 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

“His mom got a box and put a silk pillowcase over it and leaned Black Panther on that,” Kian’s father, King Westbrook, told Fox News. “Kian had an award medal that he had won from school and he had set that on the side of it, and there was actually an Iron Man glove that's on the ground by where Black Panther is laying to symbolize Iron Man passing away in the movie.”

“Since he views himself as an Avenger when he plays with his toys, that was how he ended up standing [in the] back and striking the ‘Wakanda Forever’ symbol,” Westbrook added.

Although, Kian’s request may seem to be wise beyond his years, Westbrook couldn’t deny that his son was “devastated” from the news of Boseman’s passing.

“He really did look up to Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther was his favorite superhero,” Westbrook explained.

The first time Kian watched Boseman in “Black Panther,” he was 4 years old. And the impact this fictional comic book character has had on Kian has been a positive one in terms of representation.

“It was great for him to see a superhero that looked like him, or that looked like his father as far as being a Black man,” Westbrook added. “I understand it's not always about black and white, but to have an action figure or a comic book character that he felt that he could relate to, that made me very proud of as a father.”

Moreover, the social media reaction Kian’s tribute has received opened Westbrook’s eyes to Boseman’s imprint on the world.

When it comes down to what Kian wants the world to know, Westbrook relayed his son’s message: “Chadwick was a nice man and that, like Black Panther, he was a hero.”