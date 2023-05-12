Minnesota moms encouraged to fish over Mother's Day weekend without licenses

In honor of Mother’s Day, the state of Minnesota will allow moms to go fishing this weekend without a license.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting a "Take a Mom Fishing Weekend" challenge that will run from Saturday, May 13, to Sunday, May 14, according to a news release issued by the environmental agency.

Participating in the challenge will require enrollment in the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and a photo submission of each fish caught by unlicensed mothers.

Group participants who submit fish photos will be entered in a random drawing for prizes, such as a SCHEELS gift card, which can be used for fishing gear or other sporting goods.

The prizes are provided by the Student Anglers Organization, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization in Ham Lake, which is dedicated to increasing fishing opportunities and aquatic environmental awareness in the state.

"What better way to show appreciation for moms on Mother’s Day weekend than sharing time on Minnesota’s waters," said Jimmy Bell, president of the Student Anglers Organization, in a statement.

"In this way, moms across the state can share in the legacy of the outdoor life and tradition of fishing," he continued.

The Take a Mom Fishing Weekend challenge coincides with the kickoff of walleye, northern pike, bass and trout season, according to the Minnesota DNR.

Fishing newbies and enthusiasts who need help deciding where to fish with mom can consider the city of Mankato as a potential fishing spot.

The south Minnesota city will be hosting a Governor’s Fishing Opener event through Sunday to celebrate the fishing season.

Several fishing pros with the Student Anglers Organization will be fishing with their moms on the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area’s Madison Lake on Saturday in honor of the "Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge," according to the Minnesota DNR.

"I am excited to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend by fishing and join this fun fishing challenge," Sarah Strommen, commissioner at the Minnesota DNR, said in a statement.

"Fishing has always been one of the ways my son and I spend time together," she continued. "I invite all Minnesota moms to get outdoors and spend some time with family and friends enjoying our state’s beautiful waters and making memories."

Interested residents can find the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge group on: facebook.com/groups/1173295613370541.

At the time of publication, the group has 1,935 members.