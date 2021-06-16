Meteorologist proposes in front of active tornado

It’s a good thing she said yes.

As anyone who’s gone through it can attest to, there’s nothing more stressful than planning a proposal. Something else that is also stressful is standing near a tornado.

So, it makes sense to combine the two situations.

Tom Bedard proposed to his then-girlfriend/current fiancé Raya Maday in front of an active tornado, Kansas.com reports. The couple are reportedly both meteorologists and the tornado was the first one they had watched together.

Bedard told the news outlet, "I had known that this was the year I had wanted to propose and was just trying to find the right scenario for it. Being that she and I still hadn’t seen a tornado and there was a whole lot of talk earlier in the season about it being a good tornado season, it seemed like the best kind of circumstance."

The meteorologist reportedly enlisted the help of a friend who is a professional storm forecaster. To make the situation even more complicated, the couple only had one Saturday that they were both free. Fortunately, Bedard was able to find the right conditions and he and Maday were able to watch the tornado spin.

She told Kansas.com, "I can’t really have a better word for this, but it was absolutely unreal. I didn’t expect it. I knew it was happening eventually, but I thought it was going to happen in July."

The couple, who live near Wichita, reportedly had to drive six hours to Colorado to find the right location with the right conditions for a tornado to form. Based on the results, however, it seems like it was worth it.