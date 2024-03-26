'March beer' once lubricated Munich's famous fall fest, now found year-round only in US

Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, the world’s most famous fall beer bash, first germinated in the cool brewing season of spring.

And the best place to taste its original, strong, amber-colored beer is not in Bavaria in autumn.

It's here in the United States 12 months a year.

"There are a lot of traditional beer styles that are more popular in the United States than they are in their original sources in Germany or elsewhere in Europe," Brett Peruzzi of Massachusetts, owner of Peruzzi Communications and beer columnist for Yankee Brew News, told Fox News Digital.

Oktoberfest beer is perhaps the most notable among them.

The traditional beer style served at Oktoberfest in Munich was called Marzenbier, or "March beer."

It was brewed in March, aged or "lagered" in cool underground caverns through the summer, and tapped in the autumn.

Marzen beer rolled out of the caves ready to tap just around the time barley and hops for beer — and other summer crops — were ready for harvest.

It was a celebratory time, as harvest season is in cultures around the world.

Marzenbier became a sensation in 1810, when it was hoisted to celebrate the autumn marriage of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese in Munich.

It’s the festival we now know as Oktoberfest.

The original Marzen beer served at Oktoberfest was strong and full-flavored with a distinctive, rich, amber color.

But anyone who's stood on a table in one of the raucous beer tents at Oktoberfest in recent decades, and sang "Country Roads" at full throat, did so swaying with an easy-drinking, golden-colored lager.

"Marzen was the original beer brewed at Oktoberfest and served at the wedding," Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA, based in White Plains, New York, told Fox News Digital.

Paulaner is one of the six Munich breweries that host Oktoberfest.

The original dark amber beer was served at Oktoberfest at least until the 1970s, he said.

"The whole world was going to lighter lagers," said Hauser. "The German brewers did not want to be left behind, so they switched to lighter lagers, too."

Paulaner sells both styles of beer, as do many other brewers.

Paulaner Oktoberfestbier is a light-colored, easy-drinking lager released as a seasonal beer each autumn in the United States.

"It's identical to the beer served today at Oktoberfest in Munich," said Hauser.

Paulaner Marzenbier is the traditional full-flavored amber lager originally served at Oktoberfest.

It's available 12 months a year and sold almost exclusively in the United States.

American beer consumers, the beer executive said, want to consume the traditional Bavarian beer year-round – even as Bavarian consumers have shed their own world-famous beer-making legacy.