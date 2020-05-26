Man creates 'date nights' outside of pregnant wife's hospital window

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

There’s nothing like a thoughtful date night to show someone that you care – and one man is raising the bar for husbands everywhere.

While Shona Moeller has been on bedrest in the hospital for weeks as she and husband Bob Conlin await the birth of their first child, the dad-to-be has gone the extra mile to make his wife feel special by hosting “date nights” outside of her window.

Moeller was admitted to AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Hinsdale, Ill. on April 13, Fox 32 reports, and Conlin was not allowed to accompany her amid the coronavirus health crisis.

On March 23, Moeller’s water broke when she was just 5 months pregnant. After a few weeks at home, she moved to the hospital for the duration of her pregnancy, forcing the Chicago-area couple to be separated during the emotional time.

“We had been together for three weeks going through this devastating circumstance together,” Conlin said. “It was heartbreaking to not be able to be by her side and my baby’s side too.”

Fortunately, Moeller received an exterior room with a window, and Conlin creatively began “visiting” his wife from 40 feet below.

“Obviously, we weren’t able to touch each other but to be able to see her in 3D and not on a screen was comforting for the both of us,” Conlin explained. “I had this instinct that I had to care for my wife as much as I could during this experience. I had to make her feel special and feel loved and have some sense of normalcy.”

In addition to frequent FaceTime and Zoom calls, the couple began writing sweet notes to each other through the window, and Conlin sent treats up to his wife’s room.

On April 24, the man went all-out to surprise his wife, sending her delivery from a favorite restaurant to and setting up a table with a rose and candles outside her window, where he sat.

“She wasn’t expecting that. I said, ‘Why don’t you look out your window?’ She was surprised,” he recalled.

Ever since, the husband and wife have connected through weekly dates. Despite challenging circumstances, the bond between the spouses – who are both relationship coaches – remains strong.

According to Fox 32, Conlin was able to physically visit his wife only one time since she was admitted to the hospital.

Moeller’s husband said there are five more weeks to go until it’s safe for her to give birth, and he will be cheering her on every day.

“She’s such a strong, brilliant, amazing and powerful woman,” Conlin said. “This is a testament to her resilience.”

WBTV reports that Moeller’s due date is August 10, though the baby is expected to arrive by June 29. The couple is expecting a baby boy, whom they plan to name Forest.