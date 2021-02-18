Expand / Collapse search
Inside Louis Vuitton's mobile luxury shop bringing designer bags to doorsteps

LV by Appointment is catering to luxury shoppers during the pandemic

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
It’s Louis Vuitton on wheels.

The French fashion house is going mobile in the age of the pandemic, allowing luxury shoppers to experience its collection from the comfort of their own home. 

Louis Vuitton's LV by Appointment will let West Coast customers order up bags, shoes and more to their doorstep. (Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com)

LV by Appointment, its traveling capsule store, will carry the brand’s signature leather bags, shoes, accessories and jewelry all from a chic mobile trailer. And with fewer people shopping traditional retail, the brand says the concept was tailored to the changing needs of its clients. 

"Simply by stepping outside of their front door, clients will find a robust and individualized selection, including new collections and rare pieces, providing a level of customization unparalleled in the industry," Louis Vuitton described of the on-demand shopping service.

The mobile merch will be available on the West Coast in the Los Angeles area through mid-March to start, before rolling through Orange County in April. The idea, however, originally debuted in New York City last year. 

Inside LV's mobile merch truck. (Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com)

Customers in the area can call their local LV store and set up an appointment. Associates will then fill up the mobile store with items tailored to the clients' tastes and style.  