Lost piglet in California picked up on street: Who will bring home 'Bacon'?

Authorities in Pleasanton, California, are on a mission to reunite a tiny gray-and-white pet piglet with its rightful owner.

"Nope, this isn’t a new hire," the police department joked on its Facebook page a few days ago.

"Please help us reunite this piglet with his family," the department tweeted this past Thursday night.

The endearing little porker with lovely eyelashes was found wandering the streets by community members, according to reports.

The animal was walking near Vineyard Avenue and Leona Place in Pleasanton, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

"Bacon" was safely turned over to Animal Services Officer Frankie Ayers, according to the department’s Facebook post.

The post includes the hashtag #BringBaconHome.

Since no owner has been located yet, the post states, the piglet is being cared for by folks at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s East County Animal Shelter, the Associated Press reported.

The department also shared a photo of Officer Ayers and an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services officer posing for a photo.

In the photo, the smiling officers are holding "Bacon."

Another photo shows Bacon snuggled in a canvas-like carrier with a comfy towel.

FLORIDA BALD EAGLE HATCHLINGS NEARLY HERE

"Police hope someone will bring Bacon home," noted the AP.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

The Associated Press contributed reporting.