Kentucky police capture 'very hostile' chicken at CVS pharmacy

Police weren’t too chicken to apprehend a suspect accused of terrorizing patrons at a pharmacy in Kentucky on Friday.

The Elizabethtown Police Department shared that its fearless cops walked into the “very beak of danger” to take down “a very hostile chicken” that was menacing customers at a CVS pharmacy.

In a post on Facebook, the police department wrote that the chicken was uncooperative when approached.

“Responding officers were pecked viciously by the uncooperative fowl fiend, and he made some adept use of vehicles for cover,” the post read. “Some quick thinking, unflappable bravery, and some MacGyver-like ingenuity involving a milk crate led to the swift apprehension of the peevish poultry.”

After police were able to lock down the bird, they turned it over to “someone who can give him more suitable accommodations.”

The distressed officers, meanwhile, managed to make a speedy recovery after some "doughnut therapy," the police shared.