Tourist recovers ashes of late son after remorseful thief directs her to urn

A tourist has been reunited with an urn containing the ashes of her deceased son after it was stolen out of a rental car in Cyprus.

GIRL, 6, SAVED THE DAY ON FLIGHT AFTER NOTICING MOM HAD STROKE DURING TAKEOFF

Kinga Bednarz of Sweden was vacationing with her family in Paralimni, Cyprus, last week when the theft occurred. The group had planned on scattering the ashes of the deceased Swedish teenager on a stretch of beach in Sweden, following the 19-year-old's death in an accident five months ago.

However, while parked at Governor’s Beach, where the family had planned to scatter the ashes, their rental car was broken into and three suitcases, one of which contained the urn, were stolen from the car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The theft happened within 20 minutes of the family leaving the car, the Associated Press reported.

The family reported the theft and used local media to try and recover the urn. Once back in Sweden, Bednarz told the AP an anonymous man called and offered a tearful apology, along with directions to the urn’s whereabouts.

Bednarz called the Cyprus police, who then located the urn near a highway exit. Bednarz and her husband plan to fly back to the island on Tuesday to retrieve the remains.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The anonymous man claimed he meant no harm to the Bednarzes during the “emotional” conversation, she told the AP.

Police reportedly arrested two men aged 33 and 43, and a woman, 34, in connection with the crime. All three are Cypriot nationals.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The other stolen items, including $224 in cash, were not reportedly returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.