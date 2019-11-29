Kentucky man surprises girlfriend with enormous 'marry me' sign, plane ride proposal

A man has taken his love for his girlfriend to the sky.

Ryan Wilson of Lewisport, Kentucky, planned a surprise proposal for his now-fiancée, which involved a field, a wooden sign and a plane.

BRIDE'S 'FIRST LOOK' PHOTO SHOOT WITH DOG – NOT GROOM – GOES VIRAL ON FACEBOOK

To create the romantic gesture, Wilson built a huge sign reading “Marry Me” out of wood, which he laid out in his yard. The man then took his unsuspecting girlfriend, Shawna Aud, on a plane ride.

“Shawna had no idea about what would happen on this flight and her reaction is so priceless,” he told Caters News Agency.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a 3-and-a-half-minute video of the sweet proposal, Aud is seen enjoying the ride before pilot Chris Conley steers the pair over Wilson's lawn and she sees the “Marry Me” sign, at which point Wilson presents her with the ring.

Aud begins crying at the shock and vigorously nods her head yes. Wilson then places the ring on her finger before Conley starts laughing and congratulates the newly engaged couple.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pilot continued to circle around for a bit while they took in the view and soaked in the happy moment.

The pilot said Wilson had planned the in-air engagement prior to the flight, so Conley “knew what was about to happen” when he flew over the yard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple is planning on getting married in January 2021.