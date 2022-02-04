Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Presidential
Published

JFK's Harvard application essay goes viral on Twitter as his grandson earns dual degrees from the university

Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, recently celebrated degrees from both Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

John F. Kennedy's college application essay for Harvard University is attracting attention on Twitter nearly 90 years after it was written.

Words from the essay were shared on Feb. 1 by a Twitter user who describes herself in her bio as a UCLA PhD student. 

Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, wrote the short essay in 1935, according to the JFK Library’s website, where the document is preserved.

The application’s 10th question asks, "Why do you wish to come to Harvard?"

MILWAUKEE POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE LINE OF DUTY GIFTED TICKETS TO THE BIG GAME

"The reasons that I have for wishing to go to Harvard are several," Kennedy responded. "I feel that Harvard can give me a better background and a better liberal education than any other university."

He continued, "I have always wanted to go there, as I have felt that it is not just another college, but is a university with something definite to offer. Then too, I would like to go to the same college as my father. To be a 'Harvard man' is an enviable distinction, and one that I sincerely hope I shall attain."

The tweet garnered more than 68,000 likes and thousands of retweets. 

One user commented how back then, the college essay was handwritten and had a low word count, as seen on the JFK Library’s website. Others brought up how JFK's Harvard essay has made headlines in the past as it was written similarly to his application essay for Princeton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John F. Kennedy wrote that he wanted to attend Harvard for a variety of reasons, including wanting to go to the same college his father attended.

John F. Kennedy wrote that he wanted to attend Harvard for a variety of reasons, including wanting to go to the same college his father attended. (iStock)

The Kennedy family still have a connection to Harvard to this very day. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, recently celebrated graduating from the university, Fox News previously reported. Schlossberg has earned his degrees from both Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson, graduated from Harvard with two degrees, keeping the family tradition alive.

Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson, graduated from Harvard with two degrees, keeping the family tradition alive. ( Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images))

Schlossberg is the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale. Caroline Kennedy also graduated from Harvard, along with Schlossberg’s great-grandfather, Joseph Kennedy, Sr. 

Fox News' Andrew Mark Millar contributed to this report.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan