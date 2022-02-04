JFK's Harvard application essay goes viral on Twitter as his grandson earns dual degrees from the university

John F. Kennedy's college application essay for Harvard University is attracting attention on Twitter nearly 90 years after it was written.

Words from the essay were shared on Feb. 1 by a Twitter user who describes herself in her bio as a UCLA PhD student.

Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, wrote the short essay in 1935, according to the JFK Library’s website, where the document is preserved.

The application’s 10th question asks, "Why do you wish to come to Harvard?"

"The reasons that I have for wishing to go to Harvard are several," Kennedy responded. "I feel that Harvard can give me a better background and a better liberal education than any other university."

He continued, "I have always wanted to go there, as I have felt that it is not just another college, but is a university with something definite to offer. Then too, I would like to go to the same college as my father. To be a 'Harvard man' is an enviable distinction, and one that I sincerely hope I shall attain."

The tweet garnered more than 68,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

One user commented how back then, the college essay was handwritten and had a low word count, as seen on the JFK Library’s website. Others brought up how JFK's Harvard essay has made headlines in the past as it was written similarly to his application essay for Princeton.

The Kennedy family still have a connection to Harvard to this very day. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, recently celebrated graduating from the university, Fox News previously reported. Schlossberg has earned his degrees from both Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.

Schlossberg is the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale. Caroline Kennedy also graduated from Harvard, along with Schlossberg’s great-grandfather, Joseph Kennedy, Sr.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Millar contributed to this report.