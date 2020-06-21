One in 10 people spent lockdown working on home and making it worse, survey says

If you’re going to be stuck at home, you might as well fix something. If nothing needs fixing, then just start working on something.

A new survey says that a majority of respondents noticed home improvement projects while they were stuck in the house during the coronavirus lockdowns. These projects include both repairs and updates.

Nearly 78 percent of people questioned said they noticed new projects around the house and that their to-do list grew during the lockdown, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Also, many of these projects are reportedly more than just minor repairs or upgrades.

SETTING UP A BACKYARD FIRE PIT: HOW TO AVOID A CATASTROPHE

According to the survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Leviton, the average respondent would need over $680 to complete their top three repairs.

A good number of people in the survey also mentioned attempting to perform these jobs themselves, as opposed to hiring a professional to do it. Unfortunately, seven out of 10 people said that these projects didn’t turn out the way they imagined.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One in 10, unfortunately, admitted that the finished project actually looked worse than before the work was started.

The average home improvement attempt reportedly has an average of three things go wrong with it, with the main problem apparently being “incorrect assembly.” People also said that they’ve bought the wrong pieces or suffered injuries during a home repair attempt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Respondents listed a variety of home improvement projects, including updating their kitchen countertops and cabinets, upgrading lighting, switches and outlets and refreshing bathroom fixtures. Adding smart-home technology was also another common answer.