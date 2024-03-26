Holy Saturday is a time to 'pause, thank Jesus and choose hope,' says Washington pastor

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Holy Saturday, the day immediately after Jesus Christ was put to death on Good Friday and before His resurrection on Easter Sunday, is not just a day of sadness, but also a reminder of God's promises, a pastor told Fox News Digital.

"Holy Saturday is a day of somber reflection and profound hope," said Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington.

Bradley is an author and pastor of Grace Community Church outside Seattle.

"Jesus died for our sins, so that we can live. The chief priests and Pharisees knew that Jesus clearly stated that He would rise from the dead on the third day," Bradley told Fox News Digital, referencing John 2:19-21.

At their request, Roman soldiers were sent to guard the tomb — and it was secured so that nobody could steal Christ's body.

Yet Jesus Christ rose from the dead on Easter Sunday, in spite of the guards and sealed tomb.

"Holy Saturday reminds us that no one can stop the Lord or His promises. In every generation, there will be doubters, mockers, scoffers and opposition," said Bradley.

"God has the final say, however — and His good plans cannot be thwarted."

Additionally, Holy Saturday marks a time to "remember the love and sacrifice of Jesus," he said.

"God has a plan. God will provide sustaining grace."

"We humble ourselves and turn from sin. We wait on the Lord. Jesus experienced betrayal, injustice, persecution, physical pain, abandonment and death. We do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with us or understand our struggles. We have One who suffered and who cares about us," he said.

With Holy Saturday, Christians are reminded that "our trials will pass — and we are not alone. God is still with us. God still has a plan. God will provide sustaining grace."

"We grieve deeply, but our hope is greater still. This light and momentary mourning is bearable when compared to the surpassing glory and joy of an eternity that far outweighs our afflictions," said Bradley.

Even though Holy Saturday may be bleak, the knowledge of Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday serves as a reassurance that "the promises of God stand firm," said Bradley.

"Our faith is ultimately based on facts, not feelings," he said.

"If you are in a season of life that feels like Holy Saturday, you can cultivate habits that provide hope," said Bradley.

Those habits can include reading the Bible, finding a community of faith and serving others.

"The healing process takes time, but when you are loved, restoration becomes a reality," he said.

Even when a person feels down or spiritually empty, that person should strive to serve others, as "unselfishness brings life to all."

"The women had prepared spices on Saturday and went to the tomb on Sunday and found the stone was rolled away," said Bradley, referring to Luke 24:1-2.

"Our trials will pass, and we are not alone."

Those women "continued to love God and do what they could, even before the miracle happened," and even after Christ had been brutally executed.

God, said Bradley, will reward those who continue to be steadfast in their faith.

"Holy Saturday is a time to pause, thank Jesus, be still, trust God’s Word, wait on God, and just choose hope — because we know that Sunday is coming," he said.

