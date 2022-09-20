Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

High school students find their passion with an assist from this program

Find Your Grind is helping America's students prepare for their future

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Find Your Grind helps high school students prep for their futures Video

Find Your Grind helps high school students prep for their futures

Nick Gross, founder and CEO of Find Your Grind, says the program was created to help teenagers who are interested in exploring different careers and offers advice from celebrity mentors.

One company is striving to make a difference in high schoolers' lives — one decision at a time.

Find Your Grind, created in 2015, has a mission of helping teenagers interested in different careers identify and go after their passion. 

The idea grew further when Find Your Grind created its FYG University Tour in 2019 — a music and lifestyle festival across some of the largest universities in the country. 

For those events, the company partnered with Amazon Prime Student, Twitch, Tiktok and more.

From there, the group realized the lifestyle-first approach for young people who were looking toward their careers was working.

Founder and CEO Nick Gross joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss the company and the goal of the program, which is to build more future-ready students. 

Founder and CEO of Find Your Grind joined "Fox and Friends" on Tues., Sept. 20, 2022, to discuss his program for teens. 

Founder and CEO of Find Your Grind joined "Fox and Friends" on Tues., Sept. 20, 2022, to discuss his program for teens.  (Fox News)

"The goal, at the end of the day, is to help students think through who they want to be and where they want to go," he said.  

So how does it work? 

School districts around the country can adopt or purchase the program, which includes tools and tips for how to help students realize their next path upon graduation. 

Gross said that the process of self-discovery and using 21st-century life skills are two of the most important ways they achieve this. 

Find Your Grind prepares students for their future through an interactive program that schools anywhere can adopt. 

Find Your Grind prepares students for their future through an interactive program that schools anywhere can adopt.  (Fox News)

"We need to … think about new ways of how we think about preparing kids for the future," he said. 

"It’s definitely a new world that we live in today," added Gross, who is based in L.A.

The program also includes a mentorship program with celebrity mentors. 

The students who participate have access to on-demand videos featuring those mentors, who share how they achieved success in their professional careers. 

It's "really talking a lot about the first 10% of their journey," noted Gross. "It is the scariest part, the moment where a lot of people fail quickly," he said.

Find Your Grind includes on-demand videos and advice from celebrity mentors — among them Tony Hawk and Monique Coleman.

Find Your Grind includes on-demand videos and advice from celebrity mentors — among them Tony Hawk and Monique Coleman. (Fox News)

Some celebrity mentors include Indy race car driver Alexander Rossi, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, musician Will.i.am, actress Monique Coleman and professional baseball player Clayton Kershaw. 

The program also encourages financial literacy for teens as they enter a new phase of life. 

Gross has said previously that he himself "was a guy [who] never enjoyed school and was the complete opposite of a high academic achiever," as he told The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center.

He added, "But I was able to find my own way."

"Success isn’t defined anymore by what degree you have or what school you went to. It’s defined by knowing how to use your skill sets and gifts to bring value to the world and the work you do."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 