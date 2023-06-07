Healthy pet: Keeping beloved animals safe as heavy wildfire smoke drifts across parts of US

The air quality in several areas of the U.S. may be unhealthy for millions of Americans right now due to a surge in Canadian wildfires in Quebec and northern Ontario , and this could mean serious health consequences not only for humans, but for beloved pets, too.

Two veterinarians weighed in on best practices to keep pets safe — and what symptoms to look for in pets should they be exposed to smoky conditions.

"If at any point the air quality is poor or hazardous for people, then that means it is equally hazardous for pets," Dr. Nichole Reilly, a general practitioner veterinarian in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, told Fox News Digital.

"You can use the same scale to judge how safe the air is for humans for pets and livestock, as well," she noted. "Try to keep pets indoors as much as possible, and limit exercise and outdoor times to short bathroom breaks only."

If you do think that your pet has suffered smoke inhalation, "definitely seek veterinary care as soon as possible to have the pets evaluated," Dr. Reilly also said.

Signs that your pet may be in distress include "increased breathing rate, coughing, sneezing and red or running eyes with excessive tearing," said Dr. Reilly.

A pet "might even faint, have lethargy or problems with coordination."

Just like us, our pets can suffer terrible consequences "if exposed to high levels of smoke from wildfires," Dr. Paola Cuevas, a veterinarian and animal behavioral consultant at Hepper.com, told Fox News Digital.

"If the spread of wildfires is resulting in terrible air quality in your area, your pets are also at risk of developing respiratory issues and eye irritation."

"Brachycephalic dog breeds [breeds with smooched faces] with obstructive airway syndrome and other pets with respiratory conditions such as asthma are more susceptible to suffering negative consequences from poor air quality due to wildfires," Dr. Cuevas also said.

There are some steps you can take to protect your pets from suffering harm, she noted.

"Beware of the Air Quality Health Index in your area," Dr. Cuevas said. "When the level is at 7, this means there is a high risk of being affected and when the level is 10+, this is the highest risk."

Also, consider the use of "pee pads" and if possible, provide pets with an artificial brass or turf potty pad, she advised.

Having pets trained to do their business in these designated areas inside your home could be a "great way to protect their health when the air quality conditions are risky outside," she emphasized.

HEPA filters are a great way to prevent health issues for you and your beloved family members during air quality contingencies, too, Cuevas said.

"Install a couple of high-efficiency particulate air filters or HEPA filters inside your home."

She added, "These air purifiers can help to remove particles as small as 0.3 microns. It is the smaller particles that can cause the most damage and this is the reason why these air purifiers can really make a difference. However, it is very important to keep in mind that many of their filters need regular replacements to function properly."

Ensure that pets receive physical and mental stimulation indoors with a variety of toys and activities to keep them engaged.

Keep in mind that pet birds are "especially susceptible to respiratory conditions," so it is critical to ensure that the air quality is great "in and around their enclosure," Dr. Cuevas said.

If you are unable to provide your pets with daily walks, ensure that they receive physical and mental stimulation indoors with a variety of toys and activities to keep them engaged, she also advised.

"If you have a high-energy dog that needs to run every day, consider engaging in daily play with your pet," she said.

If you have the space inside your home, automatic ball dispensing machines can help to "keep them engaged and help burn their energy," she also said.

Also, ensure you have your asthmatic pet medications in case a pet is suffering from an attack, said Cuevas.

"Stay connected with the news," she added.

Have a plan and a pet evacuation kit ready in case your and your family members "need to be relocated due to wildfires and other natural disasters," she also advised, noting that human family members should have evacuation kits.

"Make sure your pets have proper ID tags and labeled crates and items ready at all times, in case emergency personnel need to help relocate you and your pets," she also said.

In the event that you're unable to evacuate your pets, "make sure you leave enough drinking water and food scattered around different areas of your home," she added.