Gratitude's gifts go well beyond Thanksgiving: 'Greater motivator than worry or fear'

A pastor in Auburn, Washington, is reminding people of all faiths to hold onto feelings of gratitude well beyond Thanksgiving — and to understand that doing so can bring a sense of peace, help lead to healthier living and act as a bulwark against rushing tides of stress and challenge.

Pastor Jesse Bradley, who runs Grace Community Church outside Seattle, shared with Fox News Digital a list of 10 common-sense truths about gratitude and why it's important, especially during this holiday season but at any time of year.

He said it needs to be a "priority" especially "in the midst of challenging times and tragedy."

COLORADO CARDIAC NURSE, AFTER 3 HEART ATTACKS, OFFERS SURVIVAL TIPS: ‘LISTEN TO YOUR GUT’

Bradley is married and a father of four — and has overcome health challenges in his life.

After a serious illness some years ago, he fought back and found his way from pro athlete to faith leader, husband and father.

Among other things, he said gratitude can "help transform the culture."

WASHINGTON PASTOR ACKNOWLEDGES THE PAIN OF PUTDOWNS AGAINST THE CHRISTIAN FAITH: ‘ASK GOD FOR COURAGE’

Read on for his 10 key points about gratitude, shared at this time of Thanksgiving but relevant all 365 days of the year.

1. Gratitude is a greater motivator than worry and fear.

2. Gratitude is continuous throughout the day — while giving thanks lasts for just a short time.

3. Gratitude is greater than our challenges, and gives us the right perspective during difficult days.

4. Gratitude honors God and the people around us.

PRESIDENT LINCOLN'S THANKSGIVING PROCLAMATION PROVED THE POWER OF GRATITUDE WHEN LIFE GIVES US HARDSHIP

5. Gratitude keeps our minds out of the ditch and protects us from overfocusing on what we don’t have. It helps us avoid envy and jealousy.

6. Gratitude is contagious and inspires people wherever we go.

7. Gratitude strengthens relationships and leads to new collaboration.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

8. Gratitude is always wise and healthy for our bodies, minds and souls.

9. Gratitude can never be stopped or taken away from us.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

10. Gratitude brings healing to families, cities and nations.