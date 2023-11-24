Expand / Collapse search
Faith & Values

Gratitude's gifts go well beyond Thanksgiving: 'Greater motivator than worry or fear'

Pastor in Washington share 10 key benefits of gratitude — including that it strengthens relationships

By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published
A pastor in Auburn, Washington, is reminding people of all faiths to hold onto feelings of gratitude well beyond Thanksgiving — and to understand that doing so can bring a sense of peace, help lead to healthier living and act as a bulwark against rushing tides of stress and challenge.

Pastor Jesse Bradley, who runs Grace Community Church outside Seattle, shared with Fox News Digital a list of 10 common-sense truths about gratitude and why it's important, especially during this holiday season but at any time of year. 

He said it needs to be a "priority" especially "in the midst of challenging times and tragedy."

Bradley is married and a father of four — and has overcome health challenges in his life.

After a serious illness some years ago, he fought back and found his way from pro athlete to faith leader, husband and father.

Pastor Jesse Bradley in a split with a parent praying with their child

Pastor Jesse Bradley runs Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington.  (Fox News/ iStock)

Among other things, he said gratitude can "help transform the culture."

Read on for his 10 key points about gratitude, shared at this time of Thanksgiving but relevant all 365 days of the year.

1. Gratitude is a greater motivator than worry and fear.

2. Gratitude is continuous throughout the day — while giving thanks lasts for just a short time.

woman praying

"Gratitude honors God and the people around us," says a faith leader in Washington — who emphasizes that gratitude offers gifts well beyond a specific instance or day.  (iStock)

3. Gratitude is greater than our challenges, and gives us the right perspective during difficult days. 

4. Gratitude honors God and the people around us.

5. Gratitude keeps our minds out of the ditch and protects us from overfocusing on what we don’t have. It helps us avoid envy and jealousy. 

6. Gratitude is contagious and inspires people wherever we go.

people praying

"Gratitude is always wise and healthy for our bodies, minds and souls," says a Washington pastor, husband, father and community leader. (iStock)

7. Gratitude strengthens relationships and leads to new collaboration. 

8. Gratitude is always wise and healthy for our bodies, minds and souls.

happy mom and child

Among its other benefits, "gratitude strengthens relationships," says a pastor — relationships of all kinds, including parent and child.  (iStock)

9. Gratitude can never be stopped or taken away from us.

10. Gratitude brings healing to families, cities and nations.

