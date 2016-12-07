Google celebrates Mexico’s ‘Dia de los Muertos’ with doodle

Google honored the Mexican holiday “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) on its homepage Sunday.

The roughly-30 second animation features traditional music as well as colorful images of skulls and “pan de muerto”, sugary bread often baked for the multi-day celebration. The words "vida" ("life") and "death" ("muerte") were pictured as well.

“Dia de los Muertos” is observed predominantly throughout Mexico and has been celebrated in some way for approximately 3,000 years.

It focuses on gatherings of family and friends remembering those who have died. The multi-day celebration starts Oct. 31 and ends Nov. 2.

Google’s doodle follows six different Halloween-themed doodles (in the form of GIFs) that alternated each time the homepage was loaded.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino