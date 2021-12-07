Fox News host Shannon Bream's 7 best Christmas tunes for a happy holiday

In the new book All American Christmas, Shannon Bream of Fox News Channel says that "Christmas reminds me of how blessed I am."

Music at this holiday time of year time figures prominently in the essay she shares with readers, as she details her Christmas memories, traditions, sentiments, and much more.

Her birthday, by the way, is Dec. 23 — and she writes, "Having a birthday on Dec. 23 isn't as bad as it might sound. Yes, everyone is very excited about Christmas and looking forward to it, but I never felt like my birthday got overlooked [during all the holiday celebrations]."

She adds, "And who can resent Christmas, especially when your parents give you the middle name of Noelle in honor of [this] amazing holiday? And who can complain about the festive season when you're sent home from the hospital on Christmas Day and you're bundled up in a red stocking?"

Bream also relates how her own mom "was a music teacher, a pianist and ukulele player, and a very fine vocalist. I play the piano and sing a little bit as well."

She adds, "As a young woman, I was involved in all the church programs, especially at Christmas, and I love, love, love Christmas music, reenactments of the Bible story of Jesus' birth, reading aloud from the Gospel of Luke 2, and choirs singing Christmas songs and hymns."

Bream, the anchor of "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream," is also the network's chief legal correspondent covering the Supreme Court.

In addition, she is the author of the number-one New York Times best-seller from Fox News Books, The Women of the Bible Speak.

In All American Christmas, Bream reveals a key point about her love of Christmas tunes.

"I don't confine my enjoyment of Christmas music to November through December," she says. "I can be on a treadmill … at the gym in the middle of July, and if a Christmas song comes up on my playlist, I'll never hit ‘skip.’"

Bream adds with infectious good cheer, "It's more likely I'll pick up the pace since those songs energize me so much."

Check out her seven favorite Christmas tunes, including her commentary on one of the songs listed below.

Shannon Bream's Christmas playlist, from the book ‘All American Christmas’

"The First Noel" — by BeBe & CeCe Winans

"Gloria" — by Michael W. Smith

"A Strange Way to Save the World" — by 4Him

"Grown-Up Christmas List" — by Amy Grant

"All Is Well" — by Michael W. Smith and Carrie Underwood

"Don't Save It All for Christmas Day" — by Avalon (with astronomically amazing lead vocals by my friend Jody McBrayer)

"Mary, Did You Know?" — by Michael English

