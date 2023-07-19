Florida man bitten by 7.5-foot alligator while snorkeling in water designated for swimming: 'Use caution'

A man in North Florida was bitten by an alligator while snorkeling in a spring that was deemed safe for swimming this week.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released to the public at the time of publication, was bit on Monday, July 17, in the Alexander Springs Recreation Area at Ocala National Forest, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The news release states that the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. and the man "suffered puncture wounds and lacerations."

He was reportedly helped by workers at Adventure Ocala, a permitted outdoor recreation concessioner that operates in Alexander Springs.

The USFS says staff "responded quickly and appropriately," clearing guests from the swim area and closing it for public safety.

The man left on his own to seek medical care, according to the USFS.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was called to the scene and removed an alligator that fit the man’s description Monday afternoon, which measured 7.5 feet in length.

A spokesperson for the FWC told Fox News Digital that the captured alligator was considered a "nuisance alligator," meaning the animal poses a threat to people, pets or property.

The reptile was removed by a contracted trapper per the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP). Nuisance alligator trappers are not state employees.

"In most cases, the alligator is processed for its hide and meat, which is the primary source of compensation for their services," the FWC wrote in an email. "Occasionally, a nuisance alligator is sold alive to an alligator farm, animal exhibit or zoo."

FOX 35 Orlando reports that the trapper who handled the removal had to dispatch the animal.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Alexander Springs swim area will remain closed until further notice, but the USFS expects the swim area "to reopen in the near future," according to its news release.

"The USFS will reopen the Alexander Springs swim area once FWC completes their investigation of the area and recommends next steps for public safety," the agency wrote in a statement.

The agency went on to say temporary closures are necessary after "aggressive wildlife encounters."

Last week, the Alexander Springs swim area was briefly closed for a different alligator encounter and removal, which marked a first for Ocala National Forest this year, according to USFS.

In May, a Florida man had to have his right arm amputated after a 10-foot alligator bit him outside of a bar in Port Charlotte, a census-designated place in Southwest Florida, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The USFS and FWC both monitor outdoor conditions and remove alligators as necessary, according to the USFS news release.

July is considered "alligator nesting season in Florida," meaning female alligators are protective of their eggs and young, the federal agency went on.

"All reptiles are more active and need to eat more during this hot season," the USFS wrote in a statement. "Please use caution, in and around water (including on shoreline). Follow all posted and prescribed safety guidance."

The USFS added that alligators can easily camouflage with their environment and cannot be easily detected in water.

Seeking medical care after an alligator bite is highly recommended because bacteria in the reptile’s mouth can pose dangerous health risks, according to the USFS.

Approximately 1.3 million alligators live throughout Florida’s 67 counties, according to the FWC.

"Every body of water has the potential to have an alligator," the FWC wrote to Fox News Digital. "Floridians and visitors should take precautionary measures when in or near the water to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators."

The statement went on, "FWC encourages people not to swim early in the morning or late at night when alligators are more active. If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and do not feed them."

Potentially dangerous alligators should be reported to the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program. The toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline is 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).