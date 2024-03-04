Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Fisherman attacked with harpoon after he and a friend argued about which man caught the bigger fish

Doctors had to perform surgery after 45-year-old fisherman suffered a bizarre harpoon strike to the head

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Medics were shocked to find that a fisherman had been struck with a harpoon — and not by accident.

Sujit Klingtalay was out with friends fishing and drinking beers in the Nakhon Ratchasima province of Thailand when the recent incident occurred. 

The 45-year-old told Viral Press that he and another friend got into an argument about which man had caught a bigger fish.

KANSAS FISHERMAN'S CRAPPIE RECORD REMOVED AFTER STEEL WEIGHTS ARE FOUND IN FISH'S STOMACH

"I was fishing with my friend, and we joked about the fish we had caught. I said [that] I had caught bigger fish than him, but he was offended," he said.

Out of anger, Klingtalay’s friend decided to aim a fishing harpoon at the back of Klingtalay’s head — which lodged inside in the skin. 

Harpoon x-ray

The fisherman went to the hospital with the harpoon in the back of his head. Above, the X-ray taken by doctors after the incident.  (Viral Press)

"When the harpoon first hit me, I felt the pain in my head, but I had a cigarette and felt better," he recalled to Viral Press.

NORTH CAROLINA AQUARIUM ASTONISHED AFTER FEMALE STINGRAY BECOMES PREGNANT WITH NO MALE STRINGRAYS NEARBY

Klingtalay’s friends quickly put him into the back of a pickup truck and took him to the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

There, volunteers had to cut off most of the foot-long harpoon before doctors could perform surgery. 

Klingtalay on a stretcher

A fisherman named Sujit Klingtalay arrived at the hospital — where doctors had to surgically remove the harpoon from the back of his head.  (Viral Press)

With just a few centimeters left inside Klingtalay’s head from where the harpoon was positioned, the doctors at the hospital were able to remove the harpoon.

"When the harpoon first hit me, I felt the pain in my head, but I had a cigarette and felt better."

One doctor told Viral Press that Klingtalay was lucky to be alive.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The angle of the harpoon went through the flesh and into the ear," the doctor said, according to Viral Press.

Thailand street

The Nakhon Ratchasima province in Thailand is where Klingtalay and his friends were fishing when the incident occurred.  (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

He added, "If it had struck further to the right, it would have damaged his brain, and he would have died."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klingtalay reportedly will need to have more exams to assess if there’s any further brain damage.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 