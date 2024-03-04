Fisherman attacked with harpoon after he and a friend argued about which man caught the bigger fish

Medics were shocked to find that a fisherman had been struck with a harpoon — and not by accident.

Sujit Klingtalay was out with friends fishing and drinking beers in the Nakhon Ratchasima province of Thailand when the recent incident occurred.

The 45-year-old told Viral Press that he and another friend got into an argument about which man had caught a bigger fish.

KANSAS FISHERMAN'S CRAPPIE RECORD REMOVED AFTER STEEL WEIGHTS ARE FOUND IN FISH'S STOMACH

"I was fishing with my friend, and we joked about the fish we had caught. I said [that] I had caught bigger fish than him, but he was offended," he said.

Out of anger, Klingtalay’s friend decided to aim a fishing harpoon at the back of Klingtalay’s head — which lodged inside in the skin.

"When the harpoon first hit me, I felt the pain in my head, but I had a cigarette and felt better," he recalled to Viral Press.

NORTH CAROLINA AQUARIUM ASTONISHED AFTER FEMALE STINGRAY BECOMES PREGNANT WITH NO MALE STRINGRAYS NEARBY

Klingtalay’s friends quickly put him into the back of a pickup truck and took him to the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

There, volunteers had to cut off most of the foot-long harpoon before doctors could perform surgery.

With just a few centimeters left inside Klingtalay’s head from where the harpoon was positioned, the doctors at the hospital were able to remove the harpoon.

"When the harpoon first hit me, I felt the pain in my head, but I had a cigarette and felt better."

One doctor told Viral Press that Klingtalay was lucky to be alive.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The angle of the harpoon went through the flesh and into the ear," the doctor said, according to Viral Press.

He added, "If it had struck further to the right, it would have damaged his brain, and he would have died."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klingtalay reportedly will need to have more exams to assess if there’s any further brain damage.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.