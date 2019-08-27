First day of school photo showing 8-year-old comfort classmate with autism goes viral: 'He helped me and I was happy'

A heartwarming moment went viral after an 8-year-old boy lent a helping hand to a peer in distress.

On the first day of school in Wichita, Kan., Christian Moore reportedly saw another student crying, so he walked over, took his hand and helped walk the upset schoolmate into the building.

What Moore didn’t know at the time was that the other student, Connor, is autistic and was overwhelmed by the Day 1 commotion.

The photo, at Minneha Elementary School, was taken after Moore consoled Connor, KAKE reports. Apparently, the first day of school was overwhelming for Connor, who was struggling to handle everything happening around him.

Moore’s mom posted the photo on Facebook: “I’m so proud of my son, he (saw) a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school!" she wrote. "It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a big heart, the first day of school started off right.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Connor’s mom told KAKE, “I fear every day that someone is going to laugh at him because he doesn't speak correctly, or laugh at him because he doesn't sit still or because he jumps up and down and flaps his hands.”

As for the photo and Moore's compassionate assist, Connor had this to say: “I was in the first day of school and I started crying. Then he helped me and I was happy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Moore’s mom, the two boys have since bonded.