Fiberglass cows? Some state fairs aren’t taking any chances with bird flu concerns

While the distinct "moo" of a cow and its potent odor may be synonymous and even cherished at state fairs across the country, some places are trading out Bessie for faux bovines this year.

The decision comes as the avian flu has infected nearly 200 cattle herds for the first time this year, forcing fair organizers in some states to get creative.

"Normally, we'd have a real cow out there," Jill Nathe, the Minnesota State Fair's deputy general manager of agriculture and competition told Reuters. "We just can't do that right now."

Instead, the fair’s popular Moo Booth will feature Olympia, a cow substitute, for their milking demonstration.

The fair has also provided gloves and face masks for people working with livestock at the fair and pregnant cows aren’t allowed in the fair’s birthing center.

Similarly, at the Michigan State Fair real bovine will be replaced in its milking demonstration by Milkshake and Buttercup, fiberglass cows that have rubber teats and udders filled with water.

Thirteen farmworkers have also been infected with the avian flu, and some experts worry the number could be under-reported. All the workers have recovered.

In other places, like the Iowa State Fair, hands-on cow attractions have been canceled altogether, and many states are requiring the animals to test negative before being allowed in.

Jennifer and Bethany Droessler, of Wisconsin, brought cattle to the fair, but decided to keep a lactating cow at home out of caution.

"We'll aim for next year, and hopefully it won't be an issue," said Jennifer Droessler told Reuters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the virus isn’t a high risk for the public outside of livestock settings.

The CDC has advised fairgoers to be careful about eating, drinking, or touching anything near animals while enjoying the event.

Reuters contributed to this report.