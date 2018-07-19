Fiancée surprised with wedding at friend's vows ceremony

A long-term girlfriend got the shock of her life when she went to a friend's vows renewal - only to discover her fiancé had secretly planned their wedding.

Lesley Morgan was duped by friends and family and partner of 17 years, Chris, into arriving at the venue believing a pal was renewing her vows. But cheeky Chris had secretly organized the nuptials for his partner as a surprise.

Morgan, 35, said she thought she was going to spend the day as maid of honor for friend Tina Stewart.

‘PRETTY PLANE GIRL’ SLAMS PASSENGER FOR SHARING ‘FALSE’ VIRAL ‘PLANE BAE’ STORY TO TWITTER WITHOUT CONSENT

She said: “Chris and I got engaged years and years ago but he has not really been the marrying type. I think this idea all stems back to something I said around Christmas time when he’d had a bad day at work as a taxi driver. I was able to work out what it was and while he was on his way back to work he said he realized “No one is going to understand me the way she does”.”

The newlywed revealed she had some suspicions about the plan but it wasn't until she saw Tina in a normal dress that the reality sunk in.

She said: “I have been having my suspicions over the past few months but every time I thought something was fishy, another thing would happen to throw me off the scent. Tina had told me to pick out a dress for the day which made me think maybe this is going to be my wedding day. “I picked out my dream dress but then I worried thinking ‘what if I’m wrong and I turn up in a bridal dress to my friend’s vow renewal’?

“It wasn’t until I walked into the venue, saw my friend in a normal dress and Chris standing there that I realized it was my day. There is footage of me just bursting into tears as I realized. I had none of the stress of something going wrong. For me, it was great."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Morgan, from St Leonard’s, East Sussex, said she 'wouldn't have changed a single thing' about the day.

The blushing bride added: "It goes to show that he also knows everything about me. The only thing I think I would have changed was the fact our first dance was to Ed Sheeran’s "Perfect.""

“But now I have thought about it, the lyrics to that song are perfect for a man who has organized the wedding so I think it actually was the perfect choice."

The happy couple were joined for their big day by around 50 guests including their 13-year-old son Bailey and Morgan’s brother and granddad who travelled down from Scotland, where she was born.

This story was originally published by SWNS.