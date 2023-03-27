Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Family game changer? Why moms and dads are turning to a viral '5-second' parenting tip

As parenting tip stirs conversation, one Bay Area expert weighs in on it

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Parenting a child can be one of the most challenging — and rewarding — tasks in a person's life.

Now, one doctor has shared some parenting insight that she claims can deliver a major payoff for families.

Dr. Becky Kennedy is a Manhattan-based clinical psychologist, a mother of three and the founder of Good Inside, a subscription-based website about parenting.

REDDIT USER CALLED ‘CURMUDGEON’ AFTER NOT ALLOWING KIDS TO ‘MAKE MEMORIES’ IN YARD'S FRESHLY POURED CEMENT

She's developed a significant social media following for her parenting advice.

With over 1.7 million Instagram followers, she recently shared a parenting tip that she says takes just five seconds to do — yet offers big rewards.

On social media, Dr. Becky Kennedy of New York City shared a 5-second parenting tip that "can ultimately improve" children's behavior. 

On social media, Dr. Becky Kennedy of New York City shared a 5-second parenting tip that "can ultimately improve" children's behavior.  (Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images)

The tip? 

Kennedy advises saying to your child, "It can be really hard to be a kid, right?" 

By hearing that line of sympathy and understanding, Kennedy notes in her video, a youngster realizes that the mom or dad is seeing the world from the child's perspective. 

THESE DELTA PILOTS ARE FATHER AND SON — FLYING HAS CEMENTED THEIR ‘INCREDIBLY SPECIAL' BOND

"You are connecting to a reality that very few adults actively name for [kids]," she explained in the video.

This helps children be seen and heard — and can ultimately improve their behavior, she also said.

Kids have "varying temperaments and moods and, like adults, respond differently to tips and tricks," said parenting expert Stef Tousignant.

Kids have "varying temperaments and moods and, like adults, respond differently to tips and tricks," said parenting expert Stef Tousignant. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Kennedy for comment.

Parenting expert Stef Tousignant, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, commented on the benefits of the parenting tip. 

SOUTH CAROLINA-BASED MOTHER OF THREE UNPACKS ‘MOM GUILT,’ REVEALS WHY IT OCCURS

"Really seeing our children for exactly who they are is where we should direct our energy — and [getting] to know ourselves as parents, too," is also important, she told Fox News Digital.

"They have varying temperaments and moods and, like adults, respond differently to tips and tricks," parenting expert Stef Tousignant (not pictured) said of children.

"They have varying temperaments and moods and, like adults, respond differently to tips and tricks," parenting expert Stef Tousignant (not pictured) said of children. (iStock)

Connection and empathy are beneficial when parenting a young child, Tousignant also said, noting that these are teachable skills.

This strategy may not work for every child, she also said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Kids are not ‘one-size-fits-all,’" she said. 

"They have varying temperaments and moods and, like adults, respond differently to tips and tricks."

"Learn the value of self-reflection and developing a deep appreciation for [each] child’s uniqueness," said one Bay Area parenting expert.

"Learn the value of self-reflection and developing a deep appreciation for [each] child’s uniqueness," said one Bay Area parenting expert. (iStock)

A parent might get to know a child better by simply seeing if this rule works on him or her, she noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Learn the value of self-reflection and developing a deep appreciation for [each] child’s uniqueness," she also said. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 