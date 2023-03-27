Family game changer? Why moms and dads are turning to a viral '5-second' parenting tip

Parenting a child can be one of the most challenging — and rewarding — tasks in a person's life.

Now, one doctor has shared some parenting insight that she claims can deliver a major payoff for families.

Dr. Becky Kennedy is a Manhattan-based clinical psychologist, a mother of three and the founder of Good Inside, a subscription-based website about parenting.

She's developed a significant social media following for her parenting advice.

With over 1.7 million Instagram followers, she recently shared a parenting tip that she says takes just five seconds to do — yet offers big rewards.

The tip?

Kennedy advises saying to your child, "It can be really hard to be a kid, right?"

By hearing that line of sympathy and understanding, Kennedy notes in her video, a youngster realizes that the mom or dad is seeing the world from the child's perspective.

"You are connecting to a reality that very few adults actively name for [kids]," she explained in the video.

This helps children be seen and heard — and can ultimately improve their behavior, she also said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Kennedy for comment.

Parenting expert Stef Tousignant, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, commented on the benefits of the parenting tip.

"Really seeing our children for exactly who they are is where we should direct our energy — and [getting] to know ourselves as parents, too," is also important, she told Fox News Digital.

Connection and empathy are beneficial when parenting a young child, Tousignant also said, noting that these are teachable skills.

This strategy may not work for every child, she also said.

"Kids are not ‘one-size-fits-all,’" she said.

"They have varying temperaments and moods and, like adults, respond differently to tips and tricks."

A parent might get to know a child better by simply seeing if this rule works on him or her, she noted.

"Learn the value of self-reflection and developing a deep appreciation for [each] child’s uniqueness," she also said.