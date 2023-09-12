Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Experts address 'One Chip Challenge' after teen's death, plus new job trend harms workplaces

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

The family of a Massachusetts 14-year-old (teen not pictured) reportedly believes a viral challenge that involves eating a very spicy chip led to his death as the company pulls the product off of store shelves. (Sarah Dussault/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'POTENTIAL RISK'  Experts speak out about the "One Chip Challenge" and what could've gone wrong after a teen's death. Continue reading...

JOB TREND ALERT – "Boreout" is harming America's workplaces. Here's what it means and what hiring experts say. Continue reading…

LIGHTNING STRIKES  Homeowners are "still in shock" after lightning hits their house. The moment was captured on video. Continue reading...

Lightning strikes home

A home was struck by lightning at 300 million volts — and the moment was caught on camera.  (SWNS)

GET SCHOOLED – Dive into a list of offbeat college courses that you can actually enroll in (think Taylor Swift, aliens and more). Continue reading…

HIGHWAY HORROR – A family was startled when an office chair flew into their car windshield. See the video...

'PENNIES FROM HEAVEN' – The daughter of an FDNY hero killed on 9/11 believes her dad "speaks" to her with coins. Continue reading...

Firefighter Gary Geidel and daughter

New York City firefighter Gary Geidel was killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 when his daughter, Tillie, was just 6 years told. Now 28 and married, Tillie Geidel Conklin believes the pennies she finds with amazing frequency at meaningful times and locations are messages of love from her father. (Courtesy Tillie Geidel (@tillie_geidel))

'ALEXA, STOP' — Is Alexa secretly listening to your private conversations? Here are steps to take to stop your device from eavesdropping. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.