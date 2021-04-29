Elderly man goes to beauty school to learn to do his wife's make-up

A devoted 79-year-old husband visited a beauty school to get lessons in hair and make-up to help his "beautiful" wife who can no longer get ready by herself.

The gentleman walked in to the college and told director Carrie Hannah that he wanted to learn how to use the curling wand.

His wife's vision was failing and she keeps burning herself as a result, so he wanted tips from the staff at Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Alberta, Canada.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, was paired with a student and mannequin and was taught how to operate the curling wand and protect his wife's skin.

The adorable OAP also asked for tips on applying her mascara.

Carrie said: "My staff and students were so touched by his sincere wish to help his wife of 50 plus years.

"He lovingly pulled pictures from his wallet, showing everyone his wife, and boasting about how beautiful she has always been and how talented she was with the skillset of typing over 100 words a minute when she was working.

"Her appearance has always been something she has taken pride in and it's important to her so therefore important to him.

"They look after each other and still have love and admiration for each other - that had all of us in tears after he left a very special experience,

"I will forever be grateful to have been able to assist such a lovely couple.

"He also asked for tips on applying mascara because that task was hard for her also, so we gave him a makeup lesson too!

"He spent about an hour with us for lessons on curling iron sets and mascara application.

"He is turning 80 in May, and I think he is also a very brave man for stepping into a hair college and asking for lessons on styling hair I don't think too many men would do that.

"That's what real love looks like and glad our staff and students had an opportunity to be part of this too.

"In an age of staged social media photos it was really great to see an authentic real human gesture of love."

The husband attended the college on a quiet afternoon on April 22, and the man and his wife have both visited the college since to express their gratitude.

Carrie said: "They both also are impressed with his new professional skills and her hair is looking great!"