Ducklings hatch in Florida maternity ward's atrium

An OBGYN office in Florida shared video to Facebook that shows a mother duck leading her ducklings down the hallways of a hospital and out the front door. Apparently, the babies had just hatched in a very convenient place.

Beaches OBGYN in Jacksonville Beach, shared the video to its Facebook page, where it explained that the ducks had hatched in the nearby hospital's labor and delivery atrium.

"This smart mama duck found herself at the right place when she delivered her babies in the labor & delivery atrium of Baptist Medical Center Beaches this week!" the post read.

In a follow-up post, the practice acknowledged that the ducklings would have hatched instead of being birthed.

The original post continued, "Mom and her 10 ducklings were safely escorted out of the building by our staff, including our nurse manager Sam, and Loretta, our lactation consultant. We’re still 'quacking' up over this sweet story."

The practice concluded by joking that the ducks would be returning for their six-week follow-up.

Baptist Medical Center Beaches, which is affiliated with Beaches OBGYN, also posted about the ducks on Facebook, joking "all hands on ‘duck’ for our patients."

The post continued, "This mama clearly had all her ducks in a row when she chose the very best place to bring her Baptist Babies into the world!"

One commenter joked "Now we need to help her apply for Medicaid if she did not have health insurance coverage when she admitted herself."