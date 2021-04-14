Dog's begging routine makes the pet a viral star

This pooch suffers from preparation anxiety.

An enterprising pup has devised an ingenious, new coronavirus pandemic skill during lockdown — convincing her owner to serve her dinner several hours early. A thread showcasing her adorable bargaining tactics has amassed more than 65,000 likes on Twitter.

"During quarantine, my dog has used a combination of intense sitting and adorable staring to bargain her dinner time down from 5 to 330," tweeted Tommy Vietor. "It’s now 2:50…hold the line, Tommy. Hold the line."

An accompanying pic shows the persuasive pup-licant sitting while flashing the camera her best woeful "Bambi" eyes.

Unfortunately, the paws-car-worthy performance was apparently not enough, as minutes later, he posted a photo of his pet placing a pleading paw on her owner’s foot.

"Things have escalated," Vietor tweeted.

Begging for her supper is not the pup’s only quarantine talent. He explained in a subsequent post that she’s also "learned that inching over and lying down on my head at around 530am is a good way to get breakfast early."

Needless to say, the canine’s clever routine resonated with pet parents on Twitter, with many owners sharing similar ways their own furry friends plead their way into a premature meal. Think of it as a support group for owners of doggie dinner addicts.

"Same move. From 7 to 5:30 and falling," tweeted an empathizing owner about his doggo’s re-scheduled supper time. An accompanying pic shows his pup flashing him a look so heartbreaking it could be featured in an ASPCA commercial.

"I’m in a similar situation but mine throws in some whining and aggressive couch crowding," wrote one dog parent, including a photo of his groveling Rover-lord. "She’s managed to push her dinner to a point I’m considering just adding a lunch course, this is untenable."

This story continues in the New York Post.