Dog baffled by hair clip in viral Instagram video

Life can be ruff for a young pup, as evidenced by a now-viral video of a golden retriever’s confusion while interacting with a black plastic hair clip.

Courtney Budzyn posted last week a quick shot of her puppy Tucker’s reaction to the accessory, which she teases from behind the camera.

In the silly scene, the 1-year-old pooch jumps around on a bed and stares down the clip, expertly set to suspenseful music and narrated with commentary like “yikes,” “must destroy,” and “no more nice puppy!”

SERVICE DOGS TRAVEL TO EL PASO TO COMFORT VICTIMS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

“Loobsters is definitely food, NOT [friends]” Budzyn captioned the shot, during which Tucker’s emotions range from afraid to defensive, intrigued then confused, angry and finally playful.

The quick flick of Tucker and the hair clip apparently hit all the right notes for Instagram users, as the shot has since been viewed over 1.7 million times and liked over 343,000 times on the social platform.

“Ya'll curing my depression w this dog,” one fan wrote.

“Tucker I love the language you speak!” another agreed.

“Seriously - love this pup and your captioning,” one echoed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Love you Tucker! Thanks for always making my day,” another said.

Tucker the golden retriever is quite the social media celebrity, with a following of over 1.5 million on Instagram and nearly one million more on YouTube.

On his eponymous accounts, the Budzyn family documents their life and times with the precious pup in Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP