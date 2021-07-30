Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

Disneyland character dining makes a comeback at select park locations

In-park dining requires a theme park reservation and a valid ticket

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Disney fires back at Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit citing COVID as reason for dual-release Video

Disney fires back at Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit citing COVID as reason for dual-release

Attorneys Sarah Gounder and Bob Bianchi debate the legitimacy of Black Widow actress' lawsuit

Be their guest – Disneyland’s Character Dining is returning. 

Disney fans will soon be able to eat among their favorite Disney characters when Minnie and Friends Breakfast at Plaza Inn returns on August 12, according to Disney. 

In-park dining requires a theme park reservation and a valid ticket.

In-park dining requires a theme park reservation and a valid ticket. (iStock)

While Disneyland’s Anaheim, California theme park has been open since April more than a year after COVID-19 shutdowns it did not resume its Character Dining experiences until July. 

In-park dining requires a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park for each person in the party aged 3 or older, and the park says on its website reservations for Minnie and Friends Breakfast will be opening "soon." 

WALT DISNEY WORLD REQUIRING MASKS INDOORS 

The park seems to be staggering out the return of its reservations for character breakfasts. Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast resumed on July 22 with buffet-style food offerings like pancakes and pastries with Mickey and his cast of characters in attendance. 

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, meanwhile, brought back its Character Dining in May, offering meet-and-greets for fans. 

Both Disney World and Disneyland suggest making park reservations for the theme park they choose to have a character dining experience at up to 60 days in advance. 