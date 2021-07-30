Disneyland character dining makes a comeback at select park locations

Be their guest – Disneyland’s Character Dining is returning.

Disney fans will soon be able to eat among their favorite Disney characters when Minnie and Friends Breakfast at Plaza Inn returns on August 12, according to Disney.

While Disneyland’s Anaheim, California theme park has been open since April more than a year after COVID-19 shutdowns it did not resume its Character Dining experiences until July.

In-park dining requires a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park for each person in the party aged 3 or older, and the park says on its website reservations for Minnie and Friends Breakfast will be opening "soon."

The park seems to be staggering out the return of its reservations for character breakfasts. Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast resumed on July 22 with buffet-style food offerings like pancakes and pastries with Mickey and his cast of characters in attendance.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, meanwhile, brought back its Character Dining in May, offering meet-and-greets for fans.

Both Disney World and Disneyland suggest making park reservations for the theme park they choose to have a character dining experience at up to 60 days in advance.