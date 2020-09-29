Expand / Collapse search
REAL ESTATE
Published

'Crayola' house on Lake Michigan hits the market at $1.175M

The home is sometimes called 'the Lego house or the clown house,' according to the listing agent

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
You just might be drawn to this listing.

A Wisconsin home that’s been nicknamed the “Crayola House” by architects for its crayon-colored facade, which is accented with bright yellow, red and green, is on the market for a cool $1.175 million.

The five-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot home, which sits on Lake Michigan and is located just an hour from Milwaukee, was designed by architect Margaret McCurry in 2005. Its nickname was derived from its sunny exterior and colorful windows, though it has no affiliation with crayon company Crayola.

The home, listed by Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty, boasts lake-front views from every angle, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and concrete floors on the main level. There's also a dedicated sunroom, a chef’s kitchen and two family rooms.

The upstairs features a master suite and master bath with dual balconies and four additional bedrooms.

“The house isn’t afraid to be itself – it allows you to have fun and be playful,” Paul Handle, managing director at Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, told Fox News on Tuesday.

"People call it the Lego house or the clown house. It's really postmodern. It's what we saw in the late '80s and early '90s with bright colors and atypical shapes," Handle added.

The previous homeowners, Judith Bentley and her husband Paul Bentley, purchased the three-acre plot of land in Lake Michigan in 1999 and paid $1.2 million to build the home with some help from McCurry, Bloomberg reported.

