Cookie-shaping hack for turning oval cookies into 'perfect round cookies' goes viral

If you’re a perfectionist when it comes to baking, there’s an easy cookie modification hack that’ll help round cookies whenever the dough bakes into an oval or another odd shape.

Texas-based TikTok user BabyChrisMom has shown millions of people how to cheat their way to perfectly round cookies with an empty mug.

Her first video on the topic, which was originally shared two days before Christmas, shows her using the open side of a coffee mug to change the shape of an oblong chocolate chip cookie. In the nine-second clip, you can see she carefully places a black mug around the cookie as it sits on a foil-covered baking sheet. She then shakes the cookie in a circular motion when it’s surrounded by the mug’s edge.

"Perfect round cookies," BabyChrisMom explains in a text overlay. "Use coffee cup or glass right after you get them out of the oven."

Once the mug is removed, the oval-shaped cookie appears to be reshaped as an nearly perfect circle.

The video has since been viewed 18.7 million times. Many TikTok users who aren’t bothered by the varying shapes that cookies can have when baked noted they eat the "imperfect" cookies, no questions asked.

"I don’t care what shape my cookies are," one user commented. "I vacuum them up with my mouth in .05 seconds."

"I just eat the oddly shaped ones before anyone sees," another user joked.

One commenter wasn’t fully convinced that BabyChrisMom’s hack worked and asked that she use a clear glass to prove its effectiveness.

In a reply video, BabyChrisMom used a tall clear mug and used the same technique on a different oddly-shaped cookie. The response video has since reached 49.7 million views on TikTok.

The second viral clip left several TikTok users in disbelief that a follow-up demonstration was requested in the first place.

"You guys do know they don’t harden until they are left in the outside for a while right?" one TikTok user quipped.

"I feel like anyone who has baked a cookie should understand that this would work unless they burn them to a crisp and they come out hard," another commenter chimed in.

