College girl sends exes 'exit surveys' after being ghosted

This clever college student created an “exit survey” for her exes so she can learn from her dating mistakes.

Katie Miller, a 21-year-old student at Georgetown University, was inspired to create a Google questionnaire after she was ghosted “yet again” by a guy she was casually dating.

“I wanted to see if I could prevent that, and I wanted to ask why it happened without initiating a conversation,” Miller told Insider.

Her friend Abby Govindan, a 21-year-old college student and comedian, shared Miller’s survey on Twitter Sunday, and her post quickly went viral.

“There’s this girl I know who sends an exit survey to every guy she casually AND seriously dates,” Govindan wrote in a tweet, which has more than 20,000 likes.

Miller’s questions asked her past lovers for direct feedback, including “What is wrong with Katie?,” “What is wrong with you?” and if they would refer her to other bachelors. And, in true HR fashion, Miller also asked if they’d still like to remain on her mailing list if “another opportunity opens up.”

“Not every guy has responded, and the ones who have are very nice,” Miller said.

Some of the responses she received to one question — “What could Katie have done to enhance this experience for you?” — included: “Come to some bars with me,” “No biting” and “Give me a shoulder massage.”

Miller told Insider she hopes this survey and constructive criticism improves her chances of finding the one.

“I’m hoping the responses give me something to improve on so that dating can be less confusing,” she said.

“I admire Katie’s candidness and bravery,” her pal Govindan told Insider. “Dating as a woman is always going to be a complete nightmare; I really enjoyed Katie’s nonchalant approach to breakups.”

Nowadays, some millennials in cities are treating dating like a numbers game. In July, The Post reported on Dandan Zhu, an NYC-based headhunter who applies her recruiting skills to her personal life as well.

She advises putting potential matches on a 90-day probationary period and evaluating that person’s pluses and misuses and whether he or she adds value to your life.

“The pure volume of daters [in the city means] you have to sift through them similar to interviewing a ton of candidates for a job,” Zhu, 30, told The Post.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.